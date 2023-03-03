Candidates confirmed for April 24 byelections
The list of candidates for three New Brunswick byelections became official on Saturday afternoon.
Liberal Leader Susan Holt will not face Progressive Conservative candidate for Bathurst riding
Candidates have been confirmed for three New Brunswick byelections later this month.
Nominations closed Saturday at 2 p.m.
New Brunswickers will head to the polls to elect the three new MLAs on April 24.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs called the byelections last month, opening the door for Liberal Leader Susan Holt to win a seat in the legislature.
Holt will not be up against a Progressive Conservative candidate in the Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore riding.
Candidates for the Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore riding are:
- Susan Holt, Liberal Party.
- Alex White, New Democratic Party.
- Serge Brideau, Green Party.
Candidates for the Restigouche-Chaleur riding are:
- Anne Bard-Lavigne, Progressive Conservative Party.
- Marco LeBlanc, Liberal Party.
- Alex Gagne, New Democratic Party.
- Rachel Boudreau, Green Party.
Candidates for the Dieppe riding are:
- Dan Léonard, Progressive Conservative Party.
- Richard Losier, Liberal Party.
- Cyprien Okana, New Democratic Party.
- Chantal Landry, Green Party.
