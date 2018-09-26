Tight election may delay votes to fill vacant council seats

Monday's election results would normally trigger byelections in four New Brunswick municipalities in December.

But Elections New Brunswick says it may not be able to hold votes to fill council vacancies in Moncton, Saint John, Shediac and Sackville that quickly.

"With last night's election being so close, we're reconsidering whether we will be doing that then because we will have to be focusing on preparations for a provincial election," Kim Poffenroth, the province's chief electoral officer, said Tuesday.

Four of the 49 candidates elected Monday serve on municipal councils.

Shediac Mayor Jacques LeBlanc, Saint John Coun. Gerry Lowe, Moncton Coun. Rob McKee and Sackville Coun. Megan Mitton must resign their positions before they can be sworn in as MLAs.

Once they resign, their respective councils have must declare the seat vacant to trigger a byelection. Elections NB administers the byelections.

Elections NB anticipated holding municipal byelections Dec. 3 to fill several vacancies around the province, including those caused by the provincial election.

Kimberly Poffenroth, New Brunswick's chief electoral officer, says members of council who won on Monday will need to resign before they can be sworn in as MLAs. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

But Poffenroth said the December votes may not occur as planned.

"Where the government is in a minority situation, we have to be prepared for an election at any time," Poffenroth said.

And there's more uncertainty.

Two of the four council members are facing automatic recounts, triggered if there's a request from a riding won by 25 votes or fewer.

Lowe won Saint John Harbour by 10 votes. Mitton won in Memramcook-Tantramar with an 11 vote margin.

Mitton said she won't resign her council seat until the recount is complete.

Megan Mitton, the Green Party candidate in Memramcook-Tantramar, won the riding by 11 votes. The Sackville town councillor must resign her council seat before she can be sworn in as MLA. (Tori Weldon/CBC News)

"If I do leave council, I'll miss it very much," Lowe told Information Morning Saint John on Tuesday.

Rob McKee, elected as a Liberal in Moncton Centre, said he'll begin the process to resign his council seat this week.

Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said the city expects council to declare a vacancy at its regular meeting next week.

Shediac plans to call a special meeting to declare the mayor's position vacant and trigger a byelection once Mayor Jacques LeBlanc submits his resignation letter. (Paul Wildinette/Radio-Canada)

Gilles Belleau, Shediac's town manager, said a special meeting will be called to declare the mayor's seat vacant once LeBlanc resigns.

Those who ran in the provincial election did not have to resign their council seats during the election.

"I stayed on to fulfil the obligations of the citizens who elected me," McKee said. The Ward 3 councillor said he hasn't been paid by the city since Sept. 9 because he was focusing on campaigning.