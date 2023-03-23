Higgs calls 3 byelections in former Liberal ridings for April 24
New Brunswickers in three vacant provincial ridings will elect new MLAs on April 24, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday.
Race in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore gives Liberal Leader Susan Holt a chance to enter legislature
New Brunswickers in three vacant provincial ridings will elect new MLAs on April 24.
Premier Blaine Higgs set the date Thursday morning, opening the door for Liberal Leader Susan Holt to win a seat in the legislature.
Holt became leader of the party last August but is not an elected member.
She plans to run in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, a riding held by longtime Liberal MLA Denis Landry until his retirement last year.
The other vacancies are in Restigouche-Chaleur and Dieppe, two other seats that saw veteran Liberals leave last fall.
There are 29 Progressive Conservative MLAs in the legislature now, 13 Liberals, three Greens and one Independent, former PC education minister Dominic Cardy.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?