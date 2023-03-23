Content
New Brunswick

Higgs calls 3 byelections in former Liberal ridings for April 24

New Brunswickers in three vacant provincial ridings will elect new MLAs on April 24, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday.

Race in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore gives Liberal Leader Susan Holt a chance to enter legislature

Jacques Poitras · CBC News ·
A collage of two photos, one of a woman and one of a man.
Liberal Leader Susan Holt, left, plans to run in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint Isidore, a seat Liberal Denis Landry held before he retired last year. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Premier Blaine Higgs set the date Thursday morning, opening the door for Liberal Leader Susan Holt to win a seat in the legislature.

Holt became leader of the party last August but is not an elected member.

She plans to run in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, a riding held by longtime Liberal MLA Denis Landry until his retirement last year.

The other vacancies are in Restigouche-Chaleur and Dieppe, two other seats that saw veteran Liberals leave last fall.

There are 29 Progressive Conservative MLAs in the legislature now, 13 Liberals, three Greens and one Independent,  former PC education minister Dominic Cardy. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jacques Poitras

Provincial Affairs reporter

Jacques Poitras has been CBC's provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000. He grew up in Moncton and covered Parliament in Ottawa for the New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal. He has reported on every New Brunswick election since 1995 and won awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the National Newspaper Awards and Amnesty International. He is also the author of five non-fiction books about New Brunswick politics and history.

