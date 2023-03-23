Higgs calls 3 byelections in former Liberal ridings for April 24

New Brunswickers in three vacant provincial ridings will elect new MLAs on April 24.

Premier Blaine Higgs set the date Thursday morning, opening the door for Liberal Leader Susan Holt to win a seat in the legislature.

Holt became leader of the party last August but is not an elected member.

She plans to run in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, a riding held by longtime Liberal MLA Denis Landry until his retirement last year.

The other vacancies are in Restigouche-Chaleur and Dieppe, two other seats that saw veteran Liberals leave last fall.

There are 29 Progressive Conservative MLAs in the legislature now, 13 Liberals, three Greens and one Independent, former PC education minister Dominic Cardy.