Elections NB reverses decision to postpone municipal byelections

The province's electoral agency is reversing its decision to postpone 20 municipal byelections after concerns were raised by the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick for municipal councils at risk of losing quorum.

Elections New Brunswick postponed 20 byelections that were planned for Dec. 3 until May 6, 2019. The decision was "reconsidered" and the new date is Dec. 10, 2018, the agency announced Friday.

A quorum is the required number of people that is necessary to conduct business. With some councils dealing with multiple vacancies, those municipalities could be prevented from conducting business, like passing a budget.

On Thursday, the municipalities' union condemned the decision.

"The delay denies residents local representation and risks the ability of some municipal councils to operate," said Wayne Sturgeon, president of the union and Grand Manan councillor.

The decision to reverse the date for byelections came after the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick shared concerns about several communities at risk of losing quorum. (CBC)

"We strongly disagree that local democracy should suffer as a result," Sturgeon stated. "Elections NB should not be in the position of choosing between levels of government."

But after Friday's decision, Sturgeon said in a press release that he is celebrating the decision.

""This is a victory for municipalities and a victory for local democracy," he said. Sturgeon went on to thank chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth for hearing the union's concerns.

More byelections

Poffenroth said her job is to ensure that communities have effective governments in place.

"My responsibility is to ensure communities have governments, municipal or provincial, that are elected and able to effectively serve their residents," said Poffenroth in a press release.

Poffenroth said Elections NB is aware of at least two more municipalities that have vacancies, but byelections can't be scheduled until the agency has been notified.

The delay is a response to the potential for a snap provincial election.

A question of resources

Poffenroth said Elections NB doesn't have the resources to prepare for two large elections.

"Our capacity to prepare simultaneously for the municipal byelections and for a potential provincial general election remains a significant challenge to our human resources," she said.

She said despite that she is confident her staff will be prepared for these byelections provided there is no need for another provincial election.

The union argued the Elections NB should have the resources to run more than one large elections at once.

"It's not acceptable for local democracy to suffer because of minority government," said union executive director Margot Cragg in a release Friday.

"We need to ensure Elections NB has the resources they need to meet these new challenges and ensure strong local democracy for all New Brunswickers."

The nominations for municipal byelections close Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.