Busy Sussex doctor quits family practice, Horizon Health confirms

Horizon Health says Dr. Sunita MacMullin gave notice Wednesday that she was quitting her southern New Brunswick family practice, effective immediately.

When CBC News reached her Wednesday afternoon, she declined to answer any questions, including whether she had notified her patients.

MacMullin, who practised in Sussex, said she was not in a position to discuss anything, so it remains unclear what prompted this decision.

The health authority said it would start recruiting right away to try to fill the gap.

But one of MacMullin's colleagues thinks that will be a serious challenge.

As a cardiologist, Dr. Rob Stevenson, who practises in Saint John, received referrals from MacMullin when her patients needed specialized care for their heart conditions.

"I'm advocating on behalf of patients that we share," he said.

"I've heard it could be four or five primary care physicians to provide the service that she provides."

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne said he was saddened to hear the news and concerned for the residents who will be finding out they have lost their family doctor.

"I know that they're going to feel somewhat lost," he said.

"And it's very hard for a community to recruit doctors today."

Thorne says it's a provincewide issue that's especially challenging in rural communities.

"And I do consider Sussex to be a rural community," he said.

Paul Bedford, president of the Sussex and District Chamber of Commerce, says having good health care is critical to a community's prospects and growth.

"That's what we need to attract new business and new families," he said.

"This is definitely a shock."

Moved practice in 2018

MacMullin made news in 2018, when she closed her family practice in Fredericton.

She said she had too many patients and no other doctors would provide support.

She moved her practice to Sussex and in 2019 became New Brunswick's highest-earning physician.

That year, she billed $1.7 million.

In 2020, she billed at least $1.8 million, putting her in second place.

And in 2021, she billed over $1.6 million.