Riverview knitting sisterhood has 'Busy Hands' and big hearts

The women of the "Busy Hands" group at the Parkland Riverview retirement community share a sisterhood like no other.

Most are nuns who moved to the seniors residence from the now closed convent, Moncton's Les Filles de Jésus.

Sister Irene Amirault came to Parkland in 2002, two years after Sister Marie Saulnier started the Busy Hands group.

By selling homemade knitting and crocheting projects, the group has raised more than $70,000 since it began — money that is donated to local organizations.

Amirault said she had no hesitation joining in.

Sister Irene Amirault said raising money to help local organizations makes her feel "worthwhile." (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"Oh, I love it. It keeps me busy," Amirault said with a chuckle.

"And the fact that it's useful, that's the main thing that it's useful, and it goes to people who will take care of other people because the six organizations we give to, boy, it helps a lot of people so that keeps us going."

This year, Busy Hands donated to the Karing Kitchen, Albert County Food Bank, Ray of Hope, Moncton Headstart, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Moncton and Salvation Army Family Resources.

Amirault, whose homemade dishcloths are in demand, said the group helps her just as much as it helps others.

"It's good. It makes us feel still worthwhile," she said.

Sister Amelia Deveau, 98, enjoys doing her needlework and spending time with the other women who are part of the Busy Hands group. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Ninety-eight-year-old Sister Amelia Deveau said she first learned how to do crafts back in a two-room schoolhouse in Nova Scotia.

"I always liked to knit or crochet or do anything like that so when I came here from our house in Moncton and we had this group. Well, I joined right away and I really enjoy it," she said.

Deveau said she has problems with her eyes and can't do fine needlework, but she's making crocheted towelettes.

"When I think that at my age I'm still doing something worthwhile, oh yes, it makes me feel good," Deveau said.

Sister Rose Mary Monbourquette said she takes part in the group "for the fun of it."

Sister Rose Mary Monbourquette said she takes part in the group 'for the fun of it,' but she loves helping others. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"It's a good way to pass time and you know you're doing something for someone who's in need and you can help a little," she said.

"Right now we can't go and work and we can't go to soup kitchens and that like we used to do before, but we can stay home and do things just the same and that's what we do."

Monbourquette said she also enjoys the camaraderie.

"We get together and it's fun to be with the others."

Sister Marie-Therese Arsenault is known simply as "Theresa" and, at age "94 years and 5 months", she is happy to take part.

"You know when I knit, I love that I think I'm helping someone too," she said with a smile.

Arsenault said her work may not always be perfect, but "it's made with love."

Members of the Busy Hands group knit, crochet and chat around the Christmas tree at Parkland Riverview. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Even though Busy Hands has already made its yearly donation, the group is already hard at work raising money for next year. The ladies sit in a circle, next to a Christmas tree, doing needlework and chatting.

Helen Warren moved to Parkland Riverview two years ago. She spent 35 years as a teacher.

"The first people I met were the sisters who were doing all this knitting and I liked their projects and I liked where the proceeds were going from their sales so I joined the group," Warren said.

Sister Marie-Therese Arsenault said she loves that when she's knitting, she's also helping someone else. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Warren said the women come from different backgrounds, and she enjoys learning about them while raising money to help the community.

Mary Richardson, who joined the group when she moved to Riverview in June, called herself "the newbie."

Helen Warren is a former teacher. She said when she heard about 'the sisters,' she knew she wanted to join the group. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Richardson said when she heard about the group she wanted to join because they were doing a lot of good work. And at 86, she said she likes to keep busy

"It's something I can see results of what I'm doing and that's why I enjoy it," she said.

Mary Richardson is the 'newbie' of the group. She said, at age 86, she likes to keep busy. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

The Busy Hands group plans to continue its work, stitching together fellowship along with its charitable work.