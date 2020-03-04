Province suspends all work-related travel to countries under travel advisories

The province has suspended all work-related travel to countries where active travel notices have been issued by the federal government due to coronavirus.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, countries listed include China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, northern Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

"Government of New Brunswick work-related travel to other international destinations is limited to essential business until further notice," said Vicky Deschenes, a spokesperson for the province's Finance-Treasury Board.

She said the preventative measures took effect immediately Thursday and will be in effect until further notice.

Deschenes said this would help limit the spread of the virus and promote health and wellness in the workplace. She said it would also help "ensure the continuity of Government of New Brunswick's service."

The federal government has issued several advisories since the outbreak started.

Meanwhile, a number of businesses have cancelled work travel outside of New Brunswick due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

A digital experience

For the month of March, San Francisco software company Salesforce, which also has a large office in Fredericton, is prohibiting cross-border travel. The company says it is also restricting all "but the most critical domestic travel" and replacing in-person customer events with "digital experiences."

"Certainly these steps are designed to protect our employees, customers, and partners, but we also know that the steps we collectively take are helping our society," said Amy Weaver, president & chief legal officer for Salesforce.

In a news release, Weaver also went on to say that the company has asked employees to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of illness of any kind.

A display board shows a cancelled flight arrival from Wuhan at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Thursday. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

"We are monitoring the situation around the clock and will continue to update our approach as information becomes available from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and local authorities," she said.

The National Bank of Canada has also suspended any non-essential business travel for all employees. This would include all employees working at the approximately 25 locations across the province.

Working from home

Although the province has a heavy export base, David Duplisea, CEO of the Saint John Chamber of Commerce, said a significant number of businesses have cancelled trips or have been looking at restrictive travel earlier this week.

Instead, many of them are taking conference calls or working from home.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," he said.

Duplisea went on to say many local businesses are concerned about revealing any suspensions in work travel, fearing a decrease in business competitiveness and sales.

Two major Canadian travel insurance providers — Manulife and TuGo — will no longer cover new customers who need to cancel their trips due to the coronavirus outbreak. Frederic Dimanche, director of the Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Ryerson University, explains what it all means. 6:00

Meanwhile, two major Canadian travel insurance providers — Manulife and TuGo — will no longer reimburse new customers who need to cancel their trips due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Travellers with regular trip cancellation insurance typically have been able to get reimbursed if, after booking their trip, Ottawa issued a coronavirus-related advisory to avoid non-essential travel to their destination.

However, Manulife and TuGo will no longer offer this type of coverage. Both companies said the coronavirus is now a "known" issue and therefore cancellation coverage no longer applies — as it's designed for unexpected mishaps.

Trip to Italy cancelled

John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton, was supposed to be on a boat tour in Venice this week for work. The tour was cancelled last week by the tour operator, Indus Travel, a Canadian-based company.

The tour, which is also known as a "familiarization trip," was being offered to chambers across North America, who would then pass on travel information to their 800 members in the future to go and network with other companies abroad.

"In hindsight I think we were relieved that the tour operator made the decision to cancel last week because with everyday, the situation looked a little more bleak," he said.

Wishart paid for the trip himself and is hoping to get his money back from the trip.

There were 18 members from chambers across North America planning to travel to northern Italy this week.

"This isn't the best time to be visiting that region."