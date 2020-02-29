Kingswood golf-course owner alleges lawyer cost him millions through deceit, scheming

The owner of a hotel and golf course is suing a Fredericton lawyer and his firm, alleging that negligence, deceit and the mishandling of funds cost him millions of dollars.

In 2015, Brian Johnson, who owns Kingswood Ventures Inc., hired lawyer Stephen Hill of Elliott McCrea Hill to help him navigate a $42-million hotel project in Hanwell, southwest of Fredericton.

Over the next seven years, the lawsuit alleges, the hotel project was co-opted by Hill, franchisee options fell through, the construction company sued Kingswood, Kingswood sued the construction company back, Hill lied about court dates and filings and settled the lawsuit without advising Kingswood.

Kingswood also alleges that Hill asked for a $160,000 no-interest personal loan that he stopped paying back, that Hill was unable to say where he put $750,000 in trust and that he has not given the company most of its official documents.

Kingswood only found out the extent of the alleged fraud in 2021, and finally sued Hill and his law partners, Paul Elliott and Chipp McCrae, in July.

Kingswood is alleging Stephen Hill defrauded the company "through his actions, inactions, breaches of contract, breaches of fiduciary duty, negligence, deceit and defalcations and through a scheme by him to deliberately deceive and defraud, costing the company millions of dollars, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges that beginning in 2015, Hill repeatedly assured Kingswood "that he possessed the requisite skill and ability to represent and advise."

None of the allegations made by the company have been tested in court. Hill has submitted a notice of his intent to defend himself through his lawyer, Robert Creamer.

Creamer declined to comment on the allegations. Reached by phone Tuesday he said his clients Hill Elliott and McCrae are working on statements of defence "in which they'll not only deny but vigorously oppose the allegations made against them."

Hill is listed as practising and insured on the Law Society of New Brunswick's member directory.

Settled lawsuit without clearing it with Kingswood

The Radisson Kingswood Hotel & Suites, overlooking the Kingswood Golf Course, opened in early 2018. Soon after, Kingswood got in a dispute with the construction company that built the hotel because of "deficiencies and delays in that work."

The construction company sued Kingswood for more than $2 million. Kingswood counter-sued for $750,000.

Throughout the construction dispute, the lawsuit alleges, Hill did not keep Kingswood informed or tell the owner about upcoming court dates and two motions filed by the construction company.

Kingswood alleges Hill agreed that $1.7 million was to be paid to the construction company, and $750,000.00 was to be held in trust, all while "acting without instructions" from Kingswood and "after failing to provide informed legal advice."

This forced Kingswood to agree to a settlement that was "ill advised and uninformed."

Further, the lawsuit alleges, Kingswood has no idea exactly where the hundreds of thousands of dollars held in trust went.

Kingswood says Hill has not been able to provide the statement of trust funds, or any documentation that would give the company a clue as to the money's whereabouts.

"Those trust funds were improperly diverted by Stephen Hill, without the knowledge, consent or instructions of the Plaintiffs for other purposes and uses at the Hotel and without any proper accounting or Statement of Trust Funds."

That lawsuit is still active, and three years after it started, Kingswood has not been able to provide discovery, because Hill allegedly has been unable or unwilling to share the hotel-construction documents.

After getting a judge to order Hill to share the documents, the company got 15 boxes of photocopied pages.

"None of which were indexed or separated, and were, in that state, incomprehensible," the lawsuit says.

'Inserted himself in the hotel project'

The lawsuit alleges that Hill "inserted himself into the hotel project" and "took on the de facto role of construction manager."

After creating Kingswood Hospitality Inc., a corporation to handle the hotel, the lawsuit says Hill bought shares worth $500,000, which put him in a conflict of interest. It also alleges he acted for other investors in Kingswood Hospitality Inc., which also created a conflict of interest.

The lawsuit alleges Hill billed Kingswood for construction management services and payment of supplier invoices, at his hourly rates for legal services.

"These actions exorbitantly inflated those fees," the lawsuit alleges.

The hotel was originally meant to be a Choice Hotels franchise, but the deal fell through. Kingswood asked Hill to recover the $50,000 deposit made to Choice Hotels, but he "failed to start any action."

The company was instead looking to become a Radisson Hotels franchisee. The lawsuit says Hill told Kingswood the agreement with Radisson Hotels required a one-time fee of $50,000 US.

Kingswood later found that the amount was in fact a monthly fee.

"The fees paid exceeded $130,000 USD, plus interest," the suit says.

Personal loan, property transferred to father

The lawsuit says that in January 2020, Kingwood Ventures Inc. gave Hill a personal, no-interest loan through advances totalling $160,000.

"The personal loan was improper under all circumstances and a violation of the ethical obligations of Stephen Hill and a breach of his fiduciary duty," the lawsuit says.

Stephen Hill made seven $10,000 payments, until they stopped in May 2021. The outstanding balance is $90,0000, which Hill has not paid back, despite a demand for repayment in January 2022, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says that after Hill stopped making payments on the personal loan, he transferred his cottage and home to his father, James Lamont Hill, who is also named in the suit. The lawsuit alleges that Stephen Hill "improperly converted those properties to defeat the creditors."

Kingswood is asking the judge to order Hill and his firm to account for and repay all improper fees and overpayments, return the original files, return the unnecessary fees and losses of about $2 million, and for 13 different types of damages.