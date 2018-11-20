5-year-old boy struck by SUV while getting on school bus

A five-year-old boy was hit by an SUV on Tuesday morning as he was about to board his school bus in Irishtown, north of Moncton.

The boy suffered serious injuries, police said.

According to the RCMP, the bus stopped on Communication Road at about 8 a.m. and had its red lights flashing.

It appears the Dodge Journey SUV was behind the bus, travelling in the same direction, going east, Tardif said.

The bus stopped to pick up the boy, but the SUV did not. It swerved toward the shoulder of the road, striking the boy.

The car landed in the ditch.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, but the boy was rushed to hospital, police said.

The Anglophone East School District said the boy went to nearby Mountain View Elementary School.

"We have confirmed that the injuries are non-life-threatening," said Stephanie Patterson, director of communications for the district.

"We are waiting to hear on the extent of the injuries."

Tardif said the SUV driver is not in custody, but the investigation is continuing. A reconstruction team was at the site for three hours gathering information.

Tardif said he wanted to remind people to slow down when they see a school bus.

"They make frequent stops."

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Riverview RCMP.