Bus riders suggest ways to improve Saint John transit service

Passengers using Saint John Transit have ideas of their own about how to improve bus service.

The transit service has been asking riders for feedback through an online survey launched this week.

CBC News spoke with Saint John residents who were waiting for the bus Wednesday.

Ricky Durley said he gives the Saint John bus system a high rating but suggested it could improve the air conditioning.

"A lot of the buses don't have air conditioning but that's understandable. You get a nice breeze from the windows."

Other than thinking the prices could be a little lower, Durley said it was a great service.

Longer service times

Adam Johnston said he would give the transit system a five on a scale of one to 10. He said some runs could be available for longer.

"Like me, myself, I take the 23 most of the time and that stops running at nine o'clock, which isn't good for a lot of people."

Transit user Adam Johnston said the service could run longer each day rather than stop at 9 p.m. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Johnston also suggested more runs in different parts of the city, and he didn't like the idea of shorter runs with more connections.

"Sometimes it's hard to connect with one bus because they don't run enough."

Johnston said sometimes the waits are long. On Wednesday, he waited 20 minutes for a bus.

"Sometimes 20 minutes isn't too long but it could be quicker."

Not enough options

Lindsay McCavour agreed the wait times can be a bit long, depending on the area.

"I just moved west and I find I don't have as many options as I did when I lived north," McCavour said. "There was probably five different option versus now I have one bus every half hour. So that makes a bit of a difference."

Shawna Morgan said the quality of service depends on where you live in the city. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Asked how she rated the transit system, Shawna Morgan said it depended on the area.

"If you're on Quinton Heights, Churchill Heights, Milford you only have a bus once an hour, so in those areas the bus needs improvement."

But she said a bus every 15 minutes on the main line is great.

"It gets you to where you need to be when you need to be there."