Driver escapes safely after Fredericton Transit bus bursts into flames

No one was injured when a Fredericton Transit bus caught fire on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from the Fredericton Fire Department received a call about a bus on fire on Two Nations Crossing at about 2 p.m., said Steven Fraser, assistant deputy chief of operations for the department.

Fraser said crews from the Two Nations Crossing fire station arrived shortly after and found the bus fully engulfed.

He said the driver — the only person on board — had safely evacuated with no injuries.

Traffic on Two Nations Crossing was blocked as crews put out the fire, which took until about 3:30 p.m., Fraser said.

Crews stayed on scene with fire investigators from the department until that time, he added.

"The initial reports [that] came in said that [the fire] was in the engine compartment, which is in the rear of the bus," Fraser said.

"My understanding is there was a passerby who flagged down or gave attention to the driver as he was driving that the bus was actually on fire in the rear on the outside."

Darren Barker, operations supervisor for Fredericton Transit, said the bus is now out of service but declined to comment on whether it will be fixed or written off.

He said it had just left the Fredericton Transit bus depot and was heading to Kings Place Mall, where it would have gone into service.

Passengers on the route the bus was to service would have experienced a delay of a few minutes due to the fire, but a backup bus was available to take over, Barker said.

"There will be no service disruptions," he said.

"We had a bus ride out really quick to pick up the passengers. It was probably a little bit late leaving Kings Place for the 3:15 trip, but there will be no effect on operations."