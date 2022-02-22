Bus driver shortage has reached crisis level, says union

Low pay has helped create a shortage of school bus drivers and caused disruptions somewhere in New Brunswick almost every day — and it was already a problem before COVID-19 pandemic, a union official says.

Persistent problems with school busing in the province have reached new levels of concern, said Marcos Salib, the national service representative with CUPE.

"It was probably on the map many years ago, several years ago," Salib told Information Morning Moncton.

"But with the increase of COVID and those types of situations, it's just really brought a bad situation to … a crisis situation."

On a daily basis, districts report several bus delays or cancellations, something that was once usually limited to days when the weather was bad weather or there were mechanical problems.

On Tuesday, Anglophone West School District, for example, reported at least seven buses not running because of a driver shortage.

In Anglophone South, 14 routes had to be delayed or modified Tuesday morning, although no specific reason was given.

Qualifications and pay

Salib said part of the reason for the shortage of drivers is a change in the education level and qualifications required to do it.

Drivers have to take a course offered through the province, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and pass a criminal background check.

But while the barrier for entry is higher, the wages haven't kept pace.

Marcos Salib, the national service representative with CUPE, said while school bus issues have been there for years, COVID has led to a crisis situation. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"For the demand and what they're asking in terms of professionalism … they're only paid, like, $20 an hour," said Salib.

"They're one of probably what I would call one of the worst-paid groups in the province."

Problems came with school reopening

A bus driver shortage has been a major headache for districts this school year.

Problems popped up as soon as classes returned last September and have remained ever since.

Bus routes were first affected by COVID-19 because drivers would have to self-isolate if they tested positive for the virus.

Then some drivers were taken off duty after the province implemented a vaccine mandate for all government employees, including school bus drivers.

Attracting new drivers

The province has long said it is trying to attract more drivers.

CBC News has tried to get information from the Department of Education about the status of the driver search and other issues identified by CUPE.

Salib said it isn't good enough to find causal drivers, because their position is tenuous.

"The province will pay … a replacement 80 per cent of the permanent rate, so that only brings in even more problems," said Salib.

"When you have somebody that's going to drive occasionally … when you bring in that, now they make $16 an hour instead of $20 … there's not a lot of people that are standby," said Salib.

"You're waiting to find out if [you're] going to be paid $16 an hour or so … pretty much atrocious these days, to be honest."