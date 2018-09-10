Driver seriously injured when car slams into back of school bus

A woman was seriously injured when her car rear-ended the back of a school bus between Grand-Barachois and Cap-Pelé early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Route 133, said Cpl. Eric Hanson of the RCMP's Shediac detachment.

The bus stopped to pick up two students when it was struck from behind.

Hanson said the students were safe, but the woman driving the car was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Moncton.

Another bus picked up the students and dropped them off at school.

Part of the road was blocked for more than an hour while the RCMP investigated, but it has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate.