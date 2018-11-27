Ticket issued to woman who drove into 5-year-old boy

The driver who hit a five-year-old boy in Irishtown while he was boarding his bus last Tuesday has been fined $292.50 for allegedly failing to stop for a school bus with its lights flashing.

The RCMP would not name the woman driving the SUV when it swerved around the stopped school bus and struck kindergarten student Kaleb Goodwin.

Kaleb suffered a broken leg and lesions on his spleen.

Sgt. Patrick Tardif said the ticket was issued Friday.

"I don't anticipate any other charges," said Tardiff.

RCMP couldn't say what may have caused the accident.

'I definitely wanted something to be done'

Kaleb's mother, Natasha Goodwin, was in Halifax with her son while he underwent surgery to fix a broken femur.

"I definitely wanted something to be done, you know what I mean?" Goodwin said Tuesday about the ticket.

She has said the woman driving the SUV is a friend and neighbour, and the situation is sensitive.

"I know it's an accident … I don't know what to think right now, to be honest with you."

But she said she was happy to be going home and getting Kaleb comfortable.

Kaleb Goodwin and his mother, Natasha Goodwin, will both be home in Irishtown as the five-year-old recuperates. (Submitted: Natasha Goodwin)

"As of right now, he can't put any weight on his leg for six weeks, and then he has to come back to the IWK to have a brace taken off."

Kaleb attends Mountain View School in Irishtown, north of Moncton, but will be kept home until after Christmas, disappointing news for the keen student.

His mother said the silver lining for the child is that she is taking time off work.

"I told him Mom is going to be home too. I think that kind of helps.'

Because Goodwin and her daughter witnessed Kaleb get hit, Goodwin plans to make sure everyone in the family is feeling safe and secure with the help of counselling.

She said Kaleb was having nightmares in his hospital bed in Halifax, but Goodwin hopes those will stop once he is settled back in his own bed at home.