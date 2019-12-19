'Those kids are my kids': Burtts Corner bus driver bids farewell after 32 years

Brenda Pugh parks school bus No. 157 in her front yard so she can keep an eye on it from her kitchen window after every pickup and drop-off. Next week, the bus won't be there.

Pugh, 67, has been a bus driver for nearly 32 years in the Keswick Valley area. Today, she'll travel the route a last time.

"That's going to seem funny, [it's] going to be gone," said the Burtts Corner resident. "A change of view."

During most of her career, Pugh has been picking up students to get them to and from Keswick Valley Memorial School, as well as George Street Middle School in Fredericton.

"It's going to be a hard day," Pugh said this week while holding back tears at her home 30 kilometres northwest of Fredericton.

Pugh has many mirrors on her bus to make sure her students are co-operating. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

Every morning, Pugh has warmed up her bus, made sure the lights are working and there was enough air in the tires. She heads out just before 7:30.

Pugh said she started every day with a goal in mind: to make sure each student who walked onto her bus started the day on a good note.

"We're the first people who see them in the morning and we set their day."

Kids are people too

Forty kids from kindergarten to Grade 8 take her bus. She's even hauled her son, daughter and four out of her six grandchildren onto the bus.

"I tell them right when they start, 'You are a student on here. Not my grandchild. And they don't call me Nan."

Over the past few weeks, many of the children have been asking why Pugh has decided to leave, which has made her retirement that much more difficult.

"Those kids are my kids."

Pugh took her job seriously because parents trusted her to care for their children before and after school. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

Reflecting on her career, Pugh thought of some of the most surprising and challenging days — getting caught in snowstorms.

She wears a pin on the left side of her jacket, over her heart. The pin is of a school bus with an angel on top, a gift from one of her students. She calls it her guardian angel, to keep the children safe.

"When you say to the children, 'OK, the roads are bad today, you have to be very quiet,' … they'll just calm right down because they know I need my attention."

Where it all began

She started the gig back in September 1988 as a spare driver and upgraded to full-time four years later.

There have been many changes over the years.

"I have children on my bus and now I have their children," she said. "None of their grandchildren anyway, I'll be leaving before that happens."

It allowed her to take care of both of her kids on storm days, holidays or summer break.

The job came with twists and turns, but Pugh wouldn't have traded in her keys for anything.

"A lot of people can't say they love their job," she said. "I love my job."

Although she's sad to leave her busload of students, she's looking forward to spending time knitting, crocheting and seeing more of her own grandchildren.

On her last day at work, Pugh won't be in the driver's seat. Instead, she'll be saying goodbye to students while the new driver of school bus No. 157 takes over.

"They're people too and you've got to treat them right."