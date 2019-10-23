Already-battered Burnt Church Wharf can't stay open after storm

The Burnt Church wharf in eastern New Brunswick survived the remnants of Hurricane Dorian.

But the director of the Harbour Authority of Burnt Church says it didn't fare as well when a storm swept through the area last Thursday, causing significant damage.

Kevin Cassidy said the wharf, used by commercial lobster fishermen and the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, has been in disrepair for years.

But this storm ripped wood and stone from the wharf, he said, and enlarged a hole that's been there for about five years.

Cassidy said the wharf is leased from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, but the day-to-day operations are run by the harbour authority.

Kevin Cassidy says the Burnt Church wharf sustained heavy damage from a storm that swept through the area on Oct. 17. Wind and rain ripped wood and stone from the structure. (Debbie Cassidy/Facebook)

Cassidy said the authority has asked the federal government for infrastructure money to fix the wharf, but so far it has only received enough to make small repairs.

"The last big project, I believe, the fishermen got together and the harbour authority, and volunteered the labour," he said.

"One of our fishermen volunteered the timber off his land, so we did the work and the Fisheries put in the money that we needed to pay for timber and stuff, but the fishermen did the job themselves."

Cassidy, who is also a fisherman, said the decision has been made to lock the gate, turn the power off and close the wharf for the year.

He's worried about what the winter weather will do.

"If the ice piles on the wharf like it has the last couple of years, and that will do a lot more damage now because it's weakened," he said.

Cassidy inspects damage underneath the wharf. (Debbie Cassidy/Facebook )

Cassidy said if the wharf, which is about 120 years old, isn't fixed next year, fishermen might have to go elsewhere.

"It would make quite a difference to the fishermen that fish here because we fish … mostly different areas so … it's a lot more travel."

Cassidy said the closest wharf would be in Neguac, which just over eight kilometres away and doesn't have a lot of room.

Fisheries and Oceans said the strong winds and waves combined with very high tides last week caused damage to several sections of the wharf.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says no vehicles will be permitted on the wharf, and pedestrian traffic will be limited. (Debbie Cassidy/Facebook)

Spokesperson Krista Petersen said employees of the department's Small Craft Harbours division visited the wharf the following day with members of the Burnt Church Harbour Authority to survey the damage.

Petersen said a further inspection may be needed.

"In the meantime, vehicles will not be permitted on the wharf and pedestrian traffic will be limited," Petersen wrote in an emailed statement.

"A locked barrier has been put in place. There are no commercial fish harvesters using the wharf at this time of year."

She said the Fisheries Department will continue to work with the Burnt Church Harbour Authority to identify "short-term and long-term priorities."