It wasn't how staff at Theatre New Brunswick thought their Monday was going to unfold.

Renovations are underway at their Whiting Road building in Fredericton, and this was the day a new floor was going to be installed in the expanded lobby.

But within 20 minutes of starting the job, the head contractor found something. He told staff they "might want to look at it."

"So we all ran over, and staring up through a hole in the floor was a combination lock at the top of a safe," said Matt Carter, the theatre's director of communications.

"It was only about six inches down below the surface of the floor, right where our coffee maker used to be, so we stood on top of it for years and never knew."

The contractor began digging the safe out from its cement tomb, and for about three suspenseful hours, Carter said, imaginations ran wild.

After about three hours, the safe was finally prised out of its cement tomb. (Submitted by Theatre New Brunswick)

"We were like 'What could it be? Who would bury a safe in the floor? What is inside there?' "

The building dates back to the early '80s and had been previously occupied, including by a fencing club and a dog groomer.

"It's not that old ... so that kind of ruled out any pirate treasure we might have expected to find, but opened a lot of other possibilities," Carter said. "It's still pretty unusual to find a safe in your floor."

While the contractor worked at chipping the safe out of the rubble, staff "tried to focus on their day," but kept running back for updates.

After 3 hours, the big reveal

Finally, after about three hours, the contractor had fully removed the safe – a cylindrical metal container about 18 inches long – and began cracking it open.

"It was just like something right out of a movie," Carter said. "There was a hidden section, an empty chamber, and inside that, another chamber, and it was full of water."

So they poured out the water, smashed through the rusted layers with a prybar – "and deep inside," Carter said, beginning to laugh, "25 cents. There were four quarters inside. There was a dollar ... and a button."

It was a bit of an anti-climax, he said, but a solid day's worth of entertainment for theatre staff and a funny story in its own right.

The big reveal yielded - wait for it - a button and four quarters dating back to the '70s. Hardly a treasure, even accounting for inflation, but worth a good laugh, Carter said. (Submitted by Theatre New Brunswick)

Now, the mystery turns to finding out "whodunit."

Carter has posted the find and the events that follow, right up to the cracking open of the safe, to the theatre's Instagram account and is hopeful someone will come forward with the decades-old secret.

Someone went to some trouble to bury this, so there has to be a story there, he said. In the meantime, he's hoping they can keep the tradition going and make a time capsule of their own.

"Maybe put a treasure map in there" for whoever finds it next, Carter said.