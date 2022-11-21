Fire victims despair after giving contractor $200K, then see no work on rebuild

The fire destroyed everything in David and Rachel Harris's home.

The couple's Quispamsis house caught fire in March 2021, and it was a total loss. It had to be levelled and rebuilt.

Luckily, insurance had the finances covered. All they had to do was hire the contractor and get the build going.

More than a year later, however, the Harrises find themselves in a court battle with their contractor, out hundreds in legal fees, and renting while their new home is still under construction.

"It's heartbreaking," said David Harris.

Hundreds of New Brunswickers have had a difficult time finding the right contractor, the industry says, and have nowhere to go but court when something goes wrong.

And without any regulations or mandatory professional standards, the province's home builders' association says this will keep happening.

Even the garage was not spared from the fire that destroyed the Harris' home. (Rachel Harris/Submitted)

An unpaid $200K, a lawsuit and a warning

Right after they settled down from the shock of losing their home, the Harrises started looking for a contractor to demolish the remains of their house.

It was just after the worst of the pandemic — when labour and supply shortages were hitting their peak. They heard "no," from more than eight contractors and builders.

Finally, they thought of Adrian Forgie, a man they'd hired to build their deck some years ago. They remembered being pleased with his work.

Forgie has not responded to CBC's requests for comment. The following details were obtained from court documents, his own admissions in court, and public registry information.

Contractor wants $200,000 for head start

In April 2021, Forgie told the Harrises he would need three weeks and $57,500 to undertake the demolition of what used to be their four-bedroom house by the Kennebecasis River. The couple paid.

After he started the demolition, Forgie suggested the couple also pay him an advance so he could get a headstart on ordering materials and blueprints for the house, citing long waits for everything from lumber to windows, Harris said.

The goal was to rebuild the wooden frame almost exactly like that last one, but move the rooms around for a better layout.

The couple handed the money over in August but became unhappy with the lack of progress and communication. Two months after giving Forgie the money, they asked for it back.

Forgie did not give the money back, and the couple sued in December 2021.

In his statement of defence, Forgie said he did take the $200,000 and gave the couple a draft contract.

They exchanged the money before the details of the contract were finalized, so neither party had signed a contract when the Harrises asked for the money back, Forgie wrote.

In his statement, Forgie said he couldn't start the work until the agreement was signed and the scope of work was finalized. The statement did not explain why, in that case, he wanted the money before the contract was signed.

In an interview, David Harris said he and Forgie did not agree on the total cost of the build. The Harrises insurance would cover $835,000 and Forgie quoted him $900,000.

The Harris' home had to be demolished after it burned down in early 2021. (Rachel Harris/Submitted)

He said Forgie asked for the advance so he could pay for the blueprints and have a more accurate assessment. Once he had an accurate assessment, they could agree on the total price and sign the official quote, Harris said.

"I trusted him," he said. "I thought there was no way this would happen. I made a terrible mistake."

The lawsuit ended with a settlement, where Forgie admitted liability and promised to give the money back. Forgie agreed to pay $100,000 by Sept. 1 and the other $100,000 by October.

As of this week, the couple had still not seen that money, according to the Harrises, their lawyer, Michael Gooding, and a second lawsuit filed with the court.

Gooding said because Forgie missed the deadline, he is in breach of the court order.

Gooding filed an affidavit asking for a judgment against Forgie, which he was granted on Nov. 16. The judgment means a lien has been added to property Forgie owns. This will affect his ability to get loans and sell the property until he pays the Harrises back.

The Harris' new home is almost ready after they hired a different contractor. (David Harris/Submitted)

Gooding said this might mean the Harrises are closer to getting their money back, but there's no guarantee that Forgie has enough money to pay up. The judgment adds seven per cent interest to the amount owed every year the money is not paid back.

Gooding was not working with the Harrises when they handed over the money, but if he had been, he said, he would have advised them to sign an agreement before transferring the funds. He said with a contract, it might have been easier to get the money back, although still not guaranteed.

No regulations, nowhere to go

Harris said he looked up Forgie online, and saw no red flags. He also had previous dealings with him and thought he hired the right person.

Claudia Simmonds, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders' Association New Brunswick, said her organization has been lobbying for years for the province to enforce some sort of professional standards and a mandatory registry for contractors and builders.

Simmonds, who was commenting on the industry in general and not specifically on the Harrises and Forgie, said right now, anyone can pick up a hammer, get a building permit, and get paid to build, regardless of their training, liability insurance or WorkSafeNB coverage.

"Every industry that I know of has a professional requirement to get into it, from hairdressing to shipbuilding," she said. "Except for the residential construction industry — that's still wide open for anyone to jump in and to work in.

"We need to fix this problem."

She said regulations would make contractors more accountable and would protect customers by giving them a reliable place to check contractor credentials.

She said it also gives customers a place to go first, before resorting to court, if a problem crops up.

"In New Brunswick … the only place that you really can go is to the law courts and to, you know, incur those costs," Simmonds said.

The province recently announced that Jill Green, minister of Service New Brunswick, will also be responsible for housing. Simmonds said she's pleased with this appointment, and her organization will soon meet with Green to discuss regulations.

Get it in writing, always

Simmonds said that without such a database and regulations, customers and residents have to be vigilant and ensure they're making the safest choice. Her organization has a free brochure with advice about what to do before handing over the cash.

This includes not handing over a cent until a contract is signed, and being on the lookout for pressure tactics and contractors trying to rush them into commitment.

Regardless of how in-demand a contractor is, a delay of a day or two to check references and confirm insurance is a reasonable thing for a customer to request, she said.

And be aware that if a contractor is not paying into WorkSafeNB and liability insurance, the homeowner becomes the default employer and would be liable.

"That means that the homeowner is now responsible for this person's injuries, their rehabilitation, lost wages, whatever may occur," she said.

While waiting for their money back, the Harrises were able to use the rest of the insurance payout to hire someone else to build their home. Their moving date is coming soon, Harris said, but could have been months earlier, and without the money given to Forgie, they haven't been able to make the interior as complete or as comfortable as it was.

"No one should have to go through this," he said.