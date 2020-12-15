Bouctouche walkers aim to reach Vancouver, without leaving the town

Some people in Bouctouche are walking all the way to Vancouver, without ever leaving town.

It's part of a walking challenge that aims to relieve the stress and anxiety of the pandemic, and encourage people to get outside.

Sébastien Doiron is the community development agent for Bouctouche and came up with the idea to get people to walk the distance between the town and the city of Vancouver.

"I thought if we make it a bigger objective or a bigger goal maybe we'll motivate more people to participate and make sure that we come together as a community and succeed," he said.

Doiron is using an estimate of 5,500 kilometres based on travelling the Trans Canada Highway.

Sébastien Doiron is the community development agent for the town of Bouctouche. He came up with the walking challenge to help keep spirits up during the pandemic, while promoting exercise. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The walking challenge started on Nov 18. Participants are given a pedometer to keep track of their steps. They then e-mail the results to Doiron every Wednesday.

"As of last Thursday, last week, we are now at Medicine Hat, Alberta, so we have just over 1300 kilometres left to go to reach our goal by Wednesday night," he said.

Tamie Maillet is one of 52 walkers who signed up for the challenge.

"We're hibernating a lot more and especially fall and winter, we're like bears and we just... 'Oh, it's starting to get cold', so we just snuggle up and then I'm like 'No, no we need to get out and we need to move more'," she said.

Lifting spirits in Bouctouche -- one step at a time CBC News New Brunswick Video 3:00 How a walking group in Bouctouche, N.B., is making the trip to Vancouver without leaving town. 3:00

Maillet has reconnected with an old college roommate and they walk 3 to 4 times a week.

"When you walk and talk with a friend … we can walk an hour or two and we're like, 'Oh we're still walking and we're still talking'," she said.

What she likes about the challenge is that it's for all ages, everyone can go at their own pace, and the walking can be done alone or in groups.

And she says it's fun to imagine they're really travelling to Vancouver.

"We kind of tease each other cause we walk one night and we'll say "Oh I wonder where we're at?" And then we're going to stop in Toronto or we're going to visit this or visit that, so in our minds we're actually going to Vancouver and like, when we get there, what are we going to do?," Maillet said.

Participants keep track of the distance they've walked on a pedometer. The results are tallied up once a week. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Jean-Noel LeBlanc has always been active and walks an hour to an hour and a half a day.

He says there couldn't be a better time for this kind of event.

"With the COVID and everything it's especially hard on people, anxieties and everything," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc would like to see other communities in the province try a similar event. He says there are real benefits to exercising.

"I like to walk, especially in cold weather and I walk by myself and after I get home I just feel fantastic. All the little anxieties and everything, that's all gone. I feel good about my day," he said.

Sébastien Doiron is confident the town will reach its goal by Dec. 17.

Jean-Noel LeBlanc and Tamie Maillet make every step count. The walking challenge ends this week. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

But he says the important part is what the walking challenge has meant to those taking part.

"The community coming together is crucial for any year, for any type of events, but especially this year with this pandemic," he said.

"It's crucial that communities stand together and they try to come up with creative ways to stay active but also to get out, take some fresh air and just be with friends and family as much as possible."

Doiron is already looking ahead to planning other challenges to keep the community moving.