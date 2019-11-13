Brunswick Smelter in Belledune to close permanently, putting 420 people out of work

Brunswick Smelter in Belledune is closing, putting about 420 employees out of work, Glencore Canada Corporation announced on Wednesday.

The decommissioning process will begin immediately, and the lead smelter will permanently cease all operations by the end of the year, according to a news release.

Workers have been off the job since April 24 in a contract dispute over safety concerns.

The smelter has been "uneconomic" since the closure of the Brunswick Mine in 2013, Chris Eskdale, head of Glencore's zinc and lead assets, said in a statement.

"We have thoroughly assessed all our options and come to the unavoidable conclusion that the smelter is simply not sustainable, regardless of the recent labour dispute," he said.

Glencore will provide pension, severance and outplacement support services for all employees as part of closure settlements to be agreed on.

It will also seek potential relocation opportunities at its mining and metallurgical operations in other provinces and countries that may be available to Brunswick Smelter workers, the statement said.

Glencore's companies employ around 158,000 people, including contractors.

The Brunswick smelter opened in 1966.

Eskdale described the decision to close the facility as "a very difficult one."

The company will work closely with employees, unions and community stakeholders to mitigate the impact as much as possible, he said.

The union has called the continuing work disruption a lockout, but the company said that because employees were paid until the deadline, it was a strike.

The union gave a 72-hour strike notice, but on April 24 — 14 hours before the deadline — employees were sent home, with pay.