Brunswick News 'completely lost trust' in Al Hogan, says Jamie Irving

A former Brunswick News editor was fired because the organization "completely lost trust in him," BNI vice-president Jamie Irving said during his testimony at the wrongful dismissal trial of Al Hogan Tuesday morning.

"He misled us during an investigation," Irving told the Moncton courtroom.

"He lied to us. He was part of an attempt to change a public document."

Brunswick News owns all of New Brunswick's major daily newspapers, including Moncton's Times & Transcript, where Hogan served as managing editor before his dismissal in 2015.

Hogan was fired from his managing editor position at the Times & Transcript after it was alleged he tried to cover up a 2013 fishing trip by his assistant managing editor Murray Guy to the provincial government's fishing lodge, Larry's Gulch.

Guy was invited to the lodge by NB Liquor.

In an email to Guy, Hogan asked if he used his real first name, Thomas, when he registered.

Jamie Irving told the Moncton courtroom that Al Hogan (pictured) 'misled us during an investigation.' (CBC)

In a subsequent email, Hogan suggested that Guy ask Darell Fowlie, a top adviser to then-Premier David Alward, to have the list altered.

"Better get Darell to change it before it gets released," Hogan said in an email to Guy, the courtroom heard.

While Hogan claimed he believed that Guy had not visited the lodge that year and was just correcting an error, Brunswick News alleges that lines he deleted in an archived email prove he knew and was trying to deceive Brunswick News by sending the altered email.

Irving said that Hogan did not report to him directly, but rather to the editor-in-chief of the Times & Transcript, which at the time would have been John Wishart.

Irving testified he knew about Guy's trip to Larry's Gulch as early as November 2013 but didn't believe it was sufficient grounds for dismissal.

Al Hogan's dismissal stems from alleged attempts by him to cover up the fact that his assistant-managing editor Murray Guy visited Larry's Gulch, the government's fishing lodge, as a guest of NB Liquor. (CBC)

He said he was assured that Guy had been reprimanded by Hogan.

"I considered the matter closed after that," said Irving.

He said the first time he heard of the allegations of a coverup was in February 2015 when BNI was contacted by Canadaland, a media watchdog news organization, that alleged BNI had covered up a story.

It was while preparing a response to Canadaland that BNI discovered some discrepancies and launched an internal investigation, the courtroom heard.

Al Hogan was fired from Moncton's Times & Transcript in 2015 after an internal investigation. (CBC)

Irving said the track record of Canadaland for breaking stories about news organizations concerned him and felt it was best to be "upfront" with them

Irving said he had little involvement with the investigation after it was launched in 2015.

As the investigation moved along, he said, it was "pretty clear" that Hogan had altered the emails.

"I thought it was incredibly bold and pretty stupid," said Irving.

"I couldn't believe he pulled a stunt like that."

The pending story by Canadaland became "more alarming," according to Irving, and BNI felt it had to move quickly.

"We agreed to move swiftly on this to protect the reputation of the organization," he said.

"We had a pending public relations crisis."

