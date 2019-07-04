Former Moncton newspaper editor loses wrongful dismissal suit against Brunswick News

A former Brunswick News editor fired for his part in a scandal at the Moncton Times & Transcript has lost his wrongful dismissal suit against his former employer and been ordered to pay costs.

Al Hogan was fired as managing editor of the Times & Transcript in 2015 after he allegedly lied about his role in trying to change government documents related to a trip to Larry's Gulch, the government-owned fishing camp on the Restigouche River.

Hogan sought $500,000 in his wrongful dismissal suit against Brunswick News Inc., which owns all of New Brunswick's English-language daily newspapers, including the Times & Transcript.

In the court decision, issued on Oct. 29, Justice Denise LeBlanc wrote: "In my view, the deceptive nature of Mr. Hogan's conduct during an investigation and while in a senior management role where he was entrusted with and was the steward of the MT&T's reputation left BNI with no option but to terminate Mr. Hogan's employment."

BNI argued Hogan tried to cover up a 2013 trip his assistant managing editor Murray Guy took to the government's fishing lodge after accepting an invitation from NB Liquor.

Hogan's legal team countered that BNI's investigation into the matter was "either intentionally inept or negligently so."

Dismissal Warranted

During the trial this summer, the court heard that when a Brunswick News reporter discovered Guy's name on the lodge's guest list, obtained through a right-to-information request, Guy at first lied to Hogan and said he hadn't been there.

In an email exchange at the time, Hogan asked him why the list didn't have his real name, Thomas Guy, which wouldn't have been recognizable to the public.

"Better get Darell to change it before it gets released," Hogan told him, referring to Darell Fowlie, a senior adviser to then-premier David Alward.

Hogan deleted those references from an email he forwarded to upper management when it conducted an internal investigation of the Murray Guy matter, the court heard.

LeBlanc wrote: "The email alteration in and of itself constitutes serious misconduct by Mr. Hogan."

She added that the summary dismissal of Hogan was justified and a "proportional response to the misconduct."

Despite Hogan's claims that BNI's internal investigation was inept, LeBlanc wrote, "the evidence does not support counsel's claim."

The judge ordered Hogan to pay costs in the amount of $10,375 to Brunswick News.

Hogan was 56 when he was fired in February 2015. He had asked the court to award two years' salary, which was $112,375 a year, plus the annual RRSP contribution he would have received had he continued with the company.