Sussex MLA doesn't support Higgs's decision to cut overnight ER services

The Progressive Conservative MLA for Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins says he will not endorse health reforms announced this week by the PC minority government.

Bruce Northrup told CBC News in an interview at his constituency office that he has not been convinced that the reforms, including the overnight closure of the emergency department at the Sussex Health Centre, are a good idea.

He said the next closest emergency departments, at hospitals in Moncton and Saint John, are already overburdened.

Northrup spoke with angry protesters outside the hospital in Sussex about the cut in ER services earlier this week. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"I cannot support the proposal that Horizon Health has given to my government," he said. "I just can't go along with what they're saying."

Northrup said despite that, he plans to remain a PC MLA and continue to back the rest of the Higgs government's agenda.

"I have total respect for Premier Higgs," he said. "I have total respect for Minister Flemming."

Northrup said he hasn't thought through how he'll show his opposition to the changes, which do not require the passage of legislation to implement.

Province drops overnight ER hours in 6 hospitals and some people took to the streets in protest. 3:38

"I haven't thought that out 100 per cent yet."

The opposition Liberals plan to introduce a non-confidence motion in the legislature next month and Northrup would not rule out voting for that motion.

"I don't know at this point. I'll think about that over the next little while."

He said he informed Premier Blaine Higgs of his position Wednesday night and plans to talk to him again Thursday.

Higgs said Wednesday he was confident that once people understood the reforms, they would support them and that would extend to Northrup and another dissenting PC MLA, cabinet minister Robert Gauvin.

But Northrup said he doesn't see any chance he will change his mind.

"It's the constituents and stakeholders here at the Sussex Health Centre that I've listened to over the last couple of days. I'm here to represent them."

Gauvin plans to make an announcement about his political future Friday morning in Shippagan.