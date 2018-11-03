Maritime mixed broomball team wins silver at world tournament

A Maritime mixed broomball team that had never played as a unit before has won a silver medal at the 2018 world broomball championship in Blaine, Minn.

The Maritime Nor'easters lost the final 5-1 to Broomshak, a team from Quebec that was representing Canada.

Patrick Bujold of Neguac said the team was disappointed to lose in the gold-medal game, but bringing home a silver medal is a big accomplishment.

The team was made up of players from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia who had met during tournaments and decided to unite.

"We decided we wanted to put a team in for the world championships and so they got half and we got half and that's how we got together."

Some only met for the first time at the world championship. "We did pretty good for having no practice at all."

Good leadership

But Bujold said with the leadership of team captain Marcelin Vautour, the team quickly came together. The team had a 4-2-1 record overall, scoring 19 goals and allowing 12.

"He brought a lot of good talking and stuff and that's how I think we got together and we managed to get the silver."

The silver-medal winners played against teams from Australia, Japan, United States and other parts of Canada. They defeated Ontario 3-2 in the semifinal.

"We're a young team, most of our guys are under 25-years-old, but we have guys that are a little bit older and they have a lot of experience."

Popular sport

Broomball, a once popular sport in northeastern New Brunswick, is seeing a bit of resurgence over the past few years as younger players are introduced to the game.

Patrick Bujold, centre, celebrates the silver medal with teammates Guillaume Caissie, left and Lucien Vautour. (Submitted by Patrick Bujold)

​Bujold, who plays forward, said he started playing when a friend, Lucien Vautour, asked him to try it.

"We only have two adult teams down home," Bujold said, referring to the Neguac region, "But we have a guy who stopped playing and he's committed to coaching and he's got three or four young teams going. We've got a good future going on."

With a bronze medal two years ago and a silver this time, Bujold said the team is determined to win gold in 2020.

"It was a good experience and hopefully next time, we'll see gold."