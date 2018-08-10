At least four people are dead after an early-morning shooting in a residential area of Fredericton.

Police are telling residents to avoid the Brookside Drive area as they "investigate an ongoing incident." They confirmed in a tweet there were four fatalities.

"More information will be available when we can confirm," Fredericton police tweeted.

Police also asked that the public not post any information about the position or activities of police or first responders.



"We are still working an active incident. We will release confirmed information as soon as we can," police said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., 237 Brookside Drive in Fredericton was evacuated by police.

Christopher Gill woke up to a number of police officers and the sound of gunshots outside his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr.

"I looked out the window and there were three police cars on the street just across from where I live," he said. "I saw one cop just standing against the building … like he was waiting for somebody to come out."

On Twitter, Horizon Health Network said Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is on high alert, and is prepared to receive any victims and help the community in any way needed.

CBC contacted employees at the Tim Hortons on Douglas Avenue and they said they have locked their doors so customers can't exit or enter.

We at <a href="https://twitter.com/HfxRegPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HfxRegPolice</a> are following the situation in Fredericton this morning. I have spoken to Chief Fitch personally to offer her any support we can give. We stand with <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredPolice</a> while they deal with this situation. —@JMBlais1

Robert DiDiodato lives on Oakland Avenue, which connects to Brookside Drive along the city's north side.

The Fredericton resident said he heard a series of "firecracker" sounds around 7 a.m.

Fredericton Police Force reporting multiple fatalities. No more information is available. <a href="https://t.co/g4cch8cBLC">pic.twitter.com/g4cch8cBLC</a> —@nthlstrgn

"With the tempo, it might've been a gunshot," he said. "It was sort of like a pop, pop, pop, pop."

About five minutes later, he could hear similar noises near his home.

"Doors are locked and everybody's inside," he said.

Several police, firefighters and paramedics are still on scene.

