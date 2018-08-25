Hundreds gather for community BBQ in wake of Fredericton shooting

Hundred of people showed up to the courtyard of the 237 Brookside Drive apartment complex in Fredericton to show community strength and raise money for the Canadian Red Cross in the wake of the deadly shooting two weeks ago.

John Stewart, who helped organize the event, said there was hardly any food left by the time the barbecue ended on Saturday afternoon.

"We're just giving back to the community, we're taking back the community, and we're not going to look back," he said.

Since the shooting that killed two civilians, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, and two members of the Fredericton Police Force, Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, outside the apartment buildings, Stewart said the community has really come together.

He was in his apartment during the shooting, and said talking to his neighbours has really helped him deal with what happened.

Before Stewart would just wave or say hi to a neighbour, but now he knows people by name and can have a conversation with them.

"The night we were allowed to come back home, there was a few people who said you know I'm never walking through that area again, and that night they were out there talking, laughing, moving on," said Stewart.

Hundreds of people showed up at the barbecue to support the Red Cross and be together as a community (Philip Drost/CBC)

Clarke Greene was also in the building at the time of the shooting. He used to live in an apartment there, and was back hanging out with a friend on Aug. 10.

Greene said having a fun event in the apartment complex courtyard helps take back the space in people's minds.

"This gets word out to the city that despite the fact that we undergone a recent tragedy, we're not allowing it to drag us down. We are pushing forward with our lives," said Greene. "When events like this happen it's important to stand together. It's important to be arm in arm, hand in hand."

Raising spirits and funds

A few of the police officers who responded to the call on Aug. 10 showed up for the barbecue and received an emotional round of applause from the people there, who thanked them for their service.

Amid listening to music, eating hot dogs and playing lawn games, people stopped by at the Red Cross table to donate money.

Yves Paradis has been a volunteer with the Red Cross for six years and helped people who had to evacuate from their homes after the show.

Organizer John Stewart says they were able to raise about $1,000 for the Canadian Red Cross (Philip Drost/CBC)

"This is the first time in six years that I've seen an event this well attended," said Paradis. "I know it's been a big effect on the community but wow. That's all I can say is wow."

Stewart said he estimated they raised over $1,000 for the Red Cross at the barbecue, between cheques and cash people dropped into the donation bucket.

"When we were evacuated and told we couldn't go home they were right there," he said. "We want to help somebody next time they are in the need like we were."