New Brunswicker at Pan-Am Games brings home the gold, silver and bronze

Brooklyn Douthwright of Riverview is having the time of her life at the Pam Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

As part of the women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay, she's won two gold medals, two silver and a bronze.

Along with all of that hardware, Douthwright is happy about the experience she's gained from participating.

"Really it was just such special experiences all around getting to compete with these people that I've watched competing for the last 10 years and getting to now be part of Team Canada," Douthwright said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

Switching sides

Douthwright, who attends the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, prepared for the games by training with other university athletes at her school.

But when she got to Chile she joined Team Canada, and her training buddies became rivals.

"I could kind of go over before and say 'Good luck,' but not too much luck," Douthwright said with a laugh.

"It was definitely fun getting to race them and be happy for them no matter the results."

Happy to represent her home

While it can be tough to miss classes and stay up to date, Douthwright said she's used to it.

"I've learned to take a textbook and just learn from that instead of being in a class. It's really just honing into that time management, its key to making sure you're not stressed going into championships," she said.

What's made competing on a different continent so easy is the support from home, Douthwright said. She's had friends and family constantly checking in on social media.

"I'm just happy that I'm able to represent New Brunswick over here and just having a good time doing that."

Coach supports her from back home

The fact that Riverview, New Brunswick, and Santiago, Chile, are in the same time zone might not mean much to most people. But for Ryan Allen, it made supporting Douthwright easier.

As her Canadian club coach, he said nothing can faze her.

"What I've always thought of Brooklyn is she is a racer, she is remarkable focused and disciplined," Allen said.

"I don't personally know any athlete that stays disciplined as frequently and as much as she does."

Ryan Allen, Douthwright's Canadian club coach in Riverview, has been cheering her on from home. (Submitted by Ryan Allen)

He's enjoyed seeing the community back home rally around Douthwright on social media, even in random Facebook groups where people don't normally talk about swimming.

"All of a sudden I see posts about Brooklyn in that group, it's like 'What time of day does the garbage go out?' or 'What special events are in the city?' and then celebrating Brooklyn," Allen said.

"It's really cool to see the community get around her like that."

He said relay races have become more of a focus for Canadian swim teams in recent years at the Pan Am Games, and Douthwright has stepped right into that trend.

"The biggest thing is matching and contributing to the culture that Swimming Canada has developed now," Allen said.

With Douthwright's success in Santiago, Allen is already starting to look to the next big competition for her, the biggest one imaginable.

"If she continues to do what I know she does, and continue to work with her coaching teams down in Tennessee, come May we could see another pretty cool thing to talk about."