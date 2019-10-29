Broken elevator in Fredericton courthouse causes judge to postpone jury trials

An broken elevator in the Fredericton courthouse has caused Court of Queen's Bench Justice Judy Clendening to halt her jury trials at the Justice building until the elevator is fixed.

Clendening said the faulty lift is causing too many problems of accessibility, safety and security.

Fredericton was supposed to get a new courthouse attached to the refurbished Centennial Building, but Premier Blaine Higgs scrapped those plans, along with some other Liberal infrastructure projects.

Fredericton lawyer Jennifer Donovan said the decision to put jury trials on hold will complicate an already tight court schedule, although she understands Clendening's concerns about access.

"I think she made a call that is appropriate in the circumstances," Donovan said.

"If people can't access the rooms because of whatever reason, then it just doesn't make sense to force the issue or to force them to try."

Donovan said the elevator hasn't worked properly for more than 30 days.

"I haven't heard a reason why it has yet to be fixed."

She said she knows a temporary fix was tried, but the problems persisted, making the elevator a running joke in the building.

"The other day I went to access the elevator, and I was told 'Enter at your own risk,' and this is after about three weeks of the elevator being problematic. It was a joke but still we entered at our own risk because my client was not able to properly take the stairs."

Fredericton lawyer Jennifer Donovan said the delay will significantly impede access to justice. (J. Dononvan Law Group website)

Donovan said the issues with the Justice Building on Queen Street extend beyond the elevator.

"People who work there day in and day out, I'm sure could give you a list of the other things — air quality, security, capacity, functionality. It's the elevator that's getting all the attention."

While she doesn't blame Clendening for her decision to halt trials, Donovan said it will significantly impact access to justice.

"I think it's understated how members of our public are impacted when they can't access justice."

Donovan said delays in legal proceedings affect people's professional and personal lives, finances and mental health.

CBC News requested an interview with Minister of Justice Andrea Andersen-Mason, but the minister was not available. Instead, government spokesperson John McNeil provided a statement that said the department is aware of the concerns raised by Clendening.

"In relation to the courthouse elevator, DTI will be proceeding with the refurbishment of its drive system and controls as soon as possible," the statement said. "In the meantime, DTI will continue to carry out regular maintenance to ensure the elevator remains operational."