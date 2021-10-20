Bathurst couple expected to plead guilty to violating COVID rules

A lawyer representing a Bathurst couple who allegedly violated New Brunswick's COVID-19 emergency measures almost a year ago told a judge Wednesday they will admit to one of the allegations.

Nicholas DeAngelis and Britney Green were arrested and charged following a protest against COVID-19 restrictions held outside Moncton city hall on Jan. 24.

It was alleged they attended an outdoor gathering of more than five people while not wearing a mask, contrary to rules in place at that time to limit the spread of COVID-19.

DeAngelis, 34, and Green, 32, were scheduled to appear in person in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday morning, but neither was present in the courtroom.

Judge Paul Duffie said they were expected to appear seeking to change a condition requiring them to remain in New Brunswick.

However, they refused to wear a mask to enter the courthouse.

Denied entry to courthouse

"So they've been denied entry," Duffie said, later noting the province has reimposed mask rules and the Moncton region is in a quasi-lockdown.

Ontario-based lawyer Christopher Walpole appeared on their behalf by phone.

Walpole told the judge he discussed the case with a Crown prosecutor and expects the two will plead guilty to a ticket alleging they violated the province's Emergency Measures Act. The specifics weren't discussed.

Walpole said he expects the Crown to then withdraw criminal charges the two face.

"It appears that we are on line for resolution. It appears that my clients are receptive to it," Walpole told the judge.

The lawyer asked for an adjournment so the details could be finalized. The judge adjourned the case until Dec. 1.

DeAngelis faces criminal charges of causing a disturbance at a Superstore in Moncton by screaming, mischief by interfering with the use of property, and resisting two police officers on Dec. 31, 2020.

DeAngelis is alleged to have violated the province's Emergency Measures Act on Dec. 31 by not wearing a mask and on Jan. 24 by taking part in a gathering of more than five people while not physically distanced and not wearing a mask.

Green faces similar criminal charges.

Jonathan Rossiter, 30, of Nackawic, Dawn Teakles, 50, of Moncton, and David Robert West, 54, of Riverview were also charged following the protest outside city hall.

Teakles pleaded guilty in June to violating the province's emergency measures. Criminal charges she faced were dropped. She was ordered to pay a $240 fine and required not to contact the other four who were charged.