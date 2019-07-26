Meet the Fredericton man who's skiing to the bottom of the world

Skiing to the South Pole in January may not sound like something most people would want to do, but Brian Jones can't wait to get there.

The Fredericton investment banker has summited Kilimanjaro, run ultramarathons in the Gobi and Sahara deserts, and skied to the North pole, among other extreme outdoor adventures. Each time he uses his experience to educate youth and raise money for charity.

His adventure to the South Pole comes over a decade after his expedition to the North Pole. While Jones said he performs better in extreme cold than extreme heat, this adventure will pose different challenges — colder temps of -70 C, heavy winds and an altitude of more than 2,740 metres.

Jones said navigating the path to the North Pole is trickier because of the open water. (Submitted by Brian Jones)

Jones will be skiing up a slight incline pulling a 150-pound sled. After reaching the South Pole, he will travel to Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica, and climb to an elevation of more than 4,875 metres.

"It's always something I wanted to do because I did the North Pole, so I just wanted to be on the top of the world and the bottom of the world," Jones said.

When people ask him why he does these things, Jones says, "Why wouldn't you, if you can do it?" For him, adventure provides a break from the monotony of life and a chance to experience nature with people with the same drive.

"You're in a tent with one guy who's spent his life savings to get there and another guy who's a billionaire, and you're all in the same tent. Everything's equal."

Jones has run ultramarathons in the Gobi, Sahara and Atacama deserts. (Submitted by Brian Jones)

On these expeditions, Jones said you need to depend on his fellow adventurers to survive. Putting up a tent in –50 C with heavy wind can be impossible alone.

"Someone has to get into the tent before you actually put it up, or it could blow away. If it blows away, you're probably going to die."

Preparing for extreme climates

Physically, Jones spends about six months training before the trip. He starts building his strength with weights. He'll do a marathon a week for 10 weeks to build leg and hip strength, and then take very long walks to acclimate himself to being on his feet for 14 to 18 hours a day.

In the South Pole, Jones will face colder temperature and an altitude of more than 2,740 metres. (Submitted by Brian Jones)

At the same time, Jones said, it's important to build up mental and emotional strength.

"You'll have some bad days and you'll have some breakdowns and maybe a tear or two but you just keep going because there's no alternative."

Another aspect of preparation is financial. Some polar expeditions can cost over $100,000 US, between travel, specialized gear and guides.

The Sahara Race was Jones's first desert marathon. He was unable to finish. (Submitted by Brian Jones)

Jones plans his trips well in advance and saves up over a period of time.

The most important preparation, which starts long before physical training or saving money, is education, Jones said.

When he travelled to the Sahara for his first ultramarathon, he didn't take people's advice.

"When I did the Sahara I never ran a marathon before. And this was four marathons in a row — on day five [you do] 100K with 30 pounds on your back."

Jones takes a rest while running in the Gobi Desert. (Submitted by Brian Jones)

Jones said he didn't replenish with enough electrolytes or wear proper shoes. Running a desert marathon you need to wear shoes about one and a half sizes bigger than normal to accommodate feet swelling in the heat.

"I lost all my toenails as my feet swelled and they pressed up against my shoes."

Jones didn't finish that race, but he learned an important lesson.

"That was the first time, I think, in my life I hit the wall and really, just totally failed and realized that I was ignorant to how difficult that task actually was," he said."

Over $1M for charity

Jones estimates he's raised over $1 million for charity between all of his adventures and other fundraising efforts, including his walk from Edmundston to Fredericton with Steven Burns to raise money for Liberty Lane.

Jones said he loves using his adventures to educate and inspire youth. (Submitted by Brian Jones)

While he hasn't picked a charity for his upcoming adventure yet, Jones said once he does he forms a committee to help determine how money and awareness will be raised, and how to manage things like social media updates and the website while he is on his adventure.

"It's not all me."

Jones's first big adventure was Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. He raised money for the South Devon Elementary School library. (Submitted by Brian Jones)

But the education component is still what he sees as the most important part.

"I love going to these places and learning these things, and I love sharing it with the kids because the kids get really excited and we're gonna need them in the future.

Jones usually goes to speak about his adventures to different schools in the Fredericton area. He hopes this next adventure will be a positive story that will educate kids and encourage them to dream big.

"If this dumb rugby player can go to the North Pole and the South Pole and go all over the world, they can do it too."