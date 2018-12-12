Brian Hicks returns to Moncton council ready to scrap over spending

An outspoken Moncton politician is heading back to city council after two years away from chambers.

Brian Hicks, a former councillor, was elected Monday to serve a truncated term, filling a spot that opened when Rob McKee was elected Liberal MLA in Moncton Centre in September.

Hicks served on Moncton council for 17 years before giving up his seat to run for mayor in 2016, a race he lost to Dawn Arnold, the current mayor.

Hicks said former constituents persuaded him to run for council again.

"Just about every time I'd go out, somebody would stop me and say, 'You know we really miss your voice on city council and we really like the questions and how prepared you were,'" said Hicks, who defeated four others for the Ward 3 council seat.

"It was basically a response to those people, saying, 'Yeah, let's try one more time.'"

Hicks was vocal on several issues during his years on council. For instance, he questioned the construction of the recently opened Avenir Centre, the spending on an extension to the Moncton Museum and a controversial deal for a parking lot near the Rogers call centre.

Hicks said he's received a lot of criticism about some of his positions, but he's a team player who voted with council 95 per cent of the time.

Still, he said, he won't back down from a fight.

Dislikes closed meetings

Hicks says too many council discussions are held in private. (CBC) "I don't look at myself as a lone voice, but when I see something, and I see it wrong, I do I stand up and fight," said Hicks.

"I don't mind doing that. I think that's what a councillor should do."

One problem he said continues to worry him on council — and one he's spoken about before — is the amount of decision-making done in private.

Brian Hicks talks about why he's back in municipal politics. 9:42

Hicks would like council to close fewer sessions to the public.

"I think a lot of people feel that more [discussions] than should be are being held in private," he said.

"Lots of times you get folks coming who just don't want to be seen in public, you know, trying to get the ear of council, asking for this or that. I think more should be done in the public venue."

Questions big spending

Hicks says he's heard a lot of complaints about some costs associated with the Avenir Centre. (CBC)

Hicks said he's heard a lot of concern from constituents about city spending, especially on some of the bigger ticket items.

A lot of those concerns are about the $113-million Avenir Centre, he said, singling out council's decision to cover much of the bid fee for an Ultimate Fighting Championship match there.

He also cited council's decision to subsidize the Moncton Magic by $333,000 if the basketball team loses money by being forced out of the Moncton Coliseum.

"I'm not saying they're bad or good, but a lot of people really question those things," Hicks said.

Hicks is also concerned about spending on the 2021 Francophonie Games. He doesn't think the city can pledge any more money to the project.

"I really don't know how they could," said Hicks.

"I mean you're sold a bill of goods based on a $17 million project. And then they come back and say 'Oops, it's now $130 million. That's a pretty big oops."