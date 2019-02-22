Brian Harriman resigns as CEO, president of NB Liquor and Cannabis NB

Brian Harriman is resigning as CEO and president of NB Liquor and Cannabis NB.

His resignation was announced Friday morning. It comes amid low cannabis sales, employee layoffs, store closures and supply shortages just months after legalization.

Harriman started his career at Diageo, a British multinational alcohol beverage company. He worked at Molson Coors and transferred back to Diageo before stepping into his role as the first non-political president and CEO of NB Liquor in 2014.

He was tasked with leading the retail of cannabis legalization in 2017.

More to come