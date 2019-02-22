Breaking
Brian Harriman resigns as CEO, president of NB Liquor and Cannabis NB
Brian Harriman's resignation comes amid low cannabis sales, employee layoffs, store closures and supply shortages just months after legalization.
Harriman was hired as the first non-political CEO of NB Liquor in 2014
Brian Harriman is resigning as CEO and president of NB Liquor and Cannabis NB.
His resignation was announced Friday morning. It comes amid low cannabis sales, employee layoffs, store closures and supply shortages just months after legalization.
Harriman started his career at Diageo, a British multinational alcohol beverage company. He worked at Molson Coors and transferred back to Diageo before stepping into his role as the first non-political president and CEO of NB Liquor in 2014.
He was tasked with leading the retail of cannabis legalization in 2017.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.