Brian Gallant's minority government prepares to lay out agenda in throne speech
Premier Brian Gallant's minority Liberal government outlines its agenda today in the New Brunswick throne speech, which will be delivered by Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau starting at 2 p.m.
The Liberal premier will need the support of other parties in order to win the confidence of the house.
Gallant's Liberals won 21 seats in the Sept. 24 election, the PCs won 22 and the Greens and the People's Alliance each won three.
Earlier on Tuesday, Liberal MLA Daniel Guitard was acclaimed as the legislature's Speaker.
