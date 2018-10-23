Brian Gallant's minority government prepares to lay out agenda in throne speech

Premier Brian Gallant's minority Liberal government will outline its agenda today in the New Brunswick throne speech, which will be delivered by Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau.

Gallant has promised his throne speech will tackle several issues important to all parties. The throne speech will begin at 2 p.m.

The Liberal premier will need the support of other parties in order to win the confidence of the house.

Gallant's Liberals won 21 seats in the Sept. 24 election, the PCs won 22 and the Greens and the People's Alliance each won three.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberal MLA Daniel Guitard was acclaimed as the legislature's Speaker.

