Brian Gallant's minority government prepares to lay out agenda in throne speech
Brian Gallant's minority government prepares to lay out agenda in throne speech

Premier Brian Gallant's minority Liberal government outlines its agenda today in the New Brunswick throne speech, which will be delivered by Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau starting at 2 p.m.

Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau will begin delivering the throne speech at 2 p.m.

Jacques Poitras · CBC News ·
Premier Brian Gallant's minority Liberal government will outline its agenda today in the New Brunswick throne speech, which will be delivered by Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau.

Gallant has promised his throne speech will tackle several issues important to all parties. The throne speech will begin at 2 p.m. 

The Liberal premier will need the support of other parties in order to win the confidence of the house.

Gallant's Liberals won 21 seats in the Sept. 24 election, the PCs won 22 and the Greens and the People's Alliance each won three.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberal MLA Daniel Guitard was acclaimed as the legislature's Speaker.

More to come

About the Author

Jacques Poitras

Provincial Affairs reporter

Jacques Poitras has been CBC's provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000. Raised in Moncton, he also produces the CBC political podcast Spin Reduxit.

