Ex-premier Brian Gallant denies targeting career of former Speaker Chris Collins

Former Liberal premier Brian Gallant denies he abused the power of his office and engaged in unlawful conduct to hurt the career of the former Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature Chris Collins.

Gallant and the provincial government filed their joint statement of defence with the Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton Friday to the lawsuit by Collins in May.

Collins, the former Liberal MLA for Moncton Centre, alleges he was the victim of harassment charges spurred on by Gallant's desire to punish him for being too independent.

In his statement of claim, Collins said allegations by a staffer he calls Jane Doe were originally dismissed by Gallant in 2016 as unfounded.

But he alleges that after he refused to do Gallant's bidding by letting a Liberal motion be debated in the legislature in February or March 2018, the accusation was revived and publicized to force him out.

Collins was suspended as Speaker, pending an independent investigation, which meant he wasn't allowed to run as a candidate for the Liberals in his riding in that fall's provincial election. He ran as an independent and lost to Rob McKee.

Collins is suing for breach of employment contract, breach of privacy and abuse of authority. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The province and Gallant, in their statement of defence, ask for the court action to be dismissed with costs.

"As to the whole of the statement of claim, the province and Mr. Gallant say that at all material times the province and/or Mr. Gallant acted lawfully, appropriately, in the public's best interest and in consultation with members of the Executive Council and senior government officials," the document states.

Chris Collins apologized in 2018 at the foot of the legislature with his wife, Lisette Richard, standing behind him, for something he said to a former employee of the legislature, which was deemed to be a partial violation of sexual harassment rules. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

"Any statements made, or actions taken by Mr. Gallant, public or otherwise, were true and/or made in relation to a matter of public interest and, in the alternative, are protected by the principles of qualified privilege and/or fair comment."

The legislative assembly is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. It has not yet filed a statement of defence.

A date for the case to be heard in court has not yet been set.

Didn't encourage complainant to file

In the statement of defence, Gallant denies being aware of the woman's allegations against Collins in 2016.

He also denies that he had a close personal relationship with the woman, who has never been identified publicly, or that he encouraged "Ms. Doe" to file the complaint against Collins in 2018.

Gallant contends he has never seen the complaint or the investigative report.

77 of 80 allegations deemed unfounded

The legislative administration committee, made up of MLAs from all parties, has said the investigation by Leslie H. MacLeod, an adjunct professor at Osgoode Law School, concluded the allegations were "founded in part."

In July 2018, Collins offered a "complete and unreserved" public apology, though he said the "overwhelming majority" of the allegations against him had been deemed unfounded.

He said he had made comments to the employee that he considered "humorous and inoffensive" but that were "perceived as inappropriate."

According to his statement of claim, 77 of 80 allegations were deemed unfounded, while two instances of abuse of authority and one of harassment were deemed to have violated the harassment policy.

The investigation concluded the harassment allegation was founded "on the balance of probabilities," the court document states.

Quit party of own volition

Although Collins blames Gallant's actions for his 2018 election loss, the statement of defence notes Collins was able to "fully participate" in the general election as a candidate for Moncton Centre,

In addition, he quit the Liberal Party and/or the Liberal caucus prior to the election of his own volition, it states. He had been suspended only pending the outcome of the independent investigation.

"Had the plaintiff not quit and/or there had been no suspension, there was no guarantee that the plaintiff would have been the Liberal candidate for Moncton Centre, or any other riding, as the party had an open nomination policy for the general election."