Brian Gallant quits as leader of Liberal Party

Former premier Brian Gallant says he'll step down as leader of the Liberal Party earlier than planned.

He made the announcement Friday afternoon at a news conference at the Hampton Inn in Moncton. ​

Gallant said he will resign at the party's next caucus meeting. But he said he will stay on as MLA for Shediac Bay-Dieppe. He wouldn't say if he would stay on as an MLA until the next election.

Gallant said he will stay neutral on who should be the next Liberal leader.

Gallant, who tried to form a minority government after the Sept. 24 election, already announced his intention to resign when his government was defeated in the legislature and the Progressive Conservatives took over.

At the time, he said he would stay on as leader until the party found a replacement, which it hasn't done.

At the news conference Friday, Gallant thanked New Brunswickers for the opportunity to serve the province.

He said he and his wife will continue to contribute to the betterment of the province but in other ways.

He said he has "no plans at the moment."

Gallant became Liberal leader in 2012. He won a majority government in 2014, defeating David Alward's Progressive Conservatives.

