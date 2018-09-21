Liberal Leader Brian Gallant seeks to keep 'momentum' going

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant says he stands by his party's record in seeking a second mandate in next week's provincial election.

He contends the Liberals fulfilled about 95 per cent of their 2014 campaign promises and will "do everything [they] can to get to 100 per cent this time."

Gallant released on Thursday the Liberals' full election platform, which includes approximately 123 commitments, covering everything from growing the economy and hiring more doctors, to providing free tuition and child care, to having beer in corner stores and doubling the limit on importing alcohol.

The platform comes just days before New Brunswickers head to the polls on Sept. 24. Many of the announcements were made earlier in the campaign, but come with a new cost estimate of $49 million — well below the $116.3 million in new expenses the party submitted to Elections New Brunswick.

"We wouldn't make the promises if we didn't think we could keep them."

Gallant acknowledges many families are still struggling to make ends meet, some employers can't find enough skilled workers, and voter concerns about literacy scores, language issues as well as the province's deficit.

But he emphasized the province's successes during his watch.

"We've had four years of growth, we have wages that have gone up, the unemployment rate has gone down by almost two full percentage points, we have the largest population right now in the history of our province, and we've seen the deficit go down significantly, by more than half in fact, to the point that we had the first balanced books in 10 years."

"So for us, the plan is working. The indicators are going in the right direction."

Tory cuts hurt

He's quick to point out that under the former Progressive Conservative government, when current party leader Blaine Higgs was finance minister, the New Brunswick economy was the only provincial economy to shrink during that 2011-2014 period.

Gallant fingers the PC cuts to education, health care and infrastructure, the impact of which, he says, were still being felt during the first part of the Liberals' mandate. "So there's a lot of catching up to do."

The Liberals want to continue to invest to create a fairer economy and help struggling New Brunswickers to get ahead, get the education they need, get into the workforce and "have a little more money in their pockets."

For Gallant, it all starts with having the best education system possible.

The Liberals, he said, have already increased education investments by nearly 16 per cent and other plans include boosting spending on literacy programs by 25 per cent, offering French immersion in Grade 1 and putting trades back in high schools.

Workforce is 'most significant' challenge

He believes such investments will help the province address what he calls the "most significant" challenge it faces — the workforce.

"Ever since I was a kid, people were talking about the fact that there weren't enough jobs for people in this province and people had to leave." Now, there aren't always enough workers to fill the jobs.

"So that's a challenge, but it's a better challenge than we've seen for decades in this province."

That's just one of the "holes" his party has dug the province out of, he said.

"We've got some momentum going … and we would ask for a second mandate so we can continue that momentum."