Downloaded from the spirit world: The dreamy art of Brian Francis

Brian Francis's new art exhibit, Sacred Path, will be on display at Moncton City Hall until June 30. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Brian Francis doesn't know who they are.

But he painted them over and over again — dreamy figures ascending toward the sun.

"That's the great mystery," he said, standing inside his new art exhibit, called Sacred Path, at Moncton City Hall.

Francis, an Elsipogtog-born artist and filmmaker, calls his paintings "downloads." They're the spiritual messages he receives while holding the brush or in ceremony, and he believes they come from something deeper than time and beyond the physical realm.

The sun makes an appearance in most of Francis’s pieces. Msit No’kmaq is a Mi'kmaw phrase meaning all my relations. For Francis, the sun is his relation; it's the Creator. 'When I talk about my relations, I'm acknowledging everything and everybody up to the sun,' he says. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

"Something in me caused me to write those words or to paint those paintings. And when you look at my paintings, and you're moved by them, there's something in your DNA that relates to that."

That exchange between the painter and admirer — working together across time to create a sacred moment — extends to the relationship between Francis's artwork and his new book, The Sacred Space, which pairs paintings with spiritual writings.

The two go "hand-in-hand," Francis said.

Dreamwalk, one of the few paintings where the sun doesn't make an appearance, is the cover art for Brian Francis's book. It represents night travel, Francis said. 'There's a bit of light up top to represent hope. And, again, the great mystery is that we really don't know where we're going, how we get there.' (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Though better known for his mountain of work in the film and music industries, Francis said he's always painting, and Sacred Path actually follows his previous exhibit, Ancient Spirits.

Writing the book was more of a learning curve, Francis said. He never had any desire to be an author, but when the pandemic hit, someone suggested he start adding the written word to his "downloads." He wrote one book that was self-published, but his new book is published through Halifax-based Nimbus Publishing.

Artist Brian Francis guides viewers through his new exhibit Sacred Path. The Elsipogtog-born painter and filmmaker's new exhibit at Moncton City Hall is made up of abstract and dreamy artwork.

Through his artwork, Francis hopes people will connect with their own spirituality and find peace — not hard to do inside the softly-lit exhibit. Tucked away in a corner of the building's foyer, it's a sacred space unto itself.

When Brian Francis is painting, he says it's like entering a different zone. 'You certainly get lost in it,' he said. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

It's true that Francis doesn't know who the beings are in his paintings, but he's fine with that. The point of the art isn't to know what comes in the afterlife or solve the great mystery; they provide time to pause, like the moment before you ascend into the light, and listen for the messages being given to viewers.

"I hope it causes them to pause and to, like I said, to dig deep and try to access that spirituality within themselves," Francis said.

The exhibit, which opened Thursday, runs until June 30.