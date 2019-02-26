Brewer's yeast sold in N.B. recalled over allergy concerns

Health Canada is recalling a brand of brewer's yeast sold in New Brunswick because it may contain peanuts, but was not labeled as such.

The yeast was sold at Leu's Country Market in St. George from Nov. 13, 2018 to Feb. 21, 2019.

The yeast had been repackaged.

Health Canada said the recall was triggered by a customer complaint. While there have been no reported illnesses related to Leu's Country Market, there have been "reported reactions" related to other recently recalled brewer's yeast.

Health Canada says the yeast should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was originally purchased.