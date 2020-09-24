Brenda Robertson, first woman in New Brunswick Legislature, cabinet dies at 91

Brenda Robertson, who made New Brunswick history when she became the first woman elected to the legislature and to serve in cabinet, has died. She was 91.

Robertson died Wednesday at her home in Monarch Hall in Riverview, surrounded by family and staff.

"Mom lived a rewarding life, which we will celebrate at a later date, when the appropriate arrangements can be made," her son Doug and daughters Leslie and Tracy wrote in a statement.

Brenda Robertson was elected as a Progressive Conservative member of the legislature for the riding of Albert in October 1967, and sat in opposition for three years during the final term of Liberal Louis Robichaud.

After the PCs came to power in 1970 under Richard Hatfield, Robertson became the first woman to be appointed a provincial cabinet minister. She held a number of portfolios, most notably health.

As health minister, Robertson developed and implemented the extramural hospital program in the province.

In 1984, she was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and remained in that role until her retirement in 2004.

Robertson was also named to the Order of New Brunswick in 2001.

In 2008, Robertson was described as a "trailblazer and role model for women in politics," when she was named a member of the Order of Canada.

"Our family, like thousands of others across this country, will do our best to grieve during this unprecedented time," said Doug Robertson.