Brenda Murphy installed as New Brunswick's 32nd lieutenant-governor

Brenda Murphy was installed as New Brunswick's 32nd lieutenant-governor during a formal ceremony Tuesday at the legislative assembly in Fredericton.

In her first speech as lieutenant-governor, Murphy spoke about her passion for social justice.

"Effective change can happen when we work together to build an inclusive, equitable society, address systemic barriers and support one another," she said.

"Having experienced New Brunswick through several different lenses, I am looking forward to bringing that diverse perspective to this role and to continuing to serve the people of our province."

Murphy, 60, of Grand Bay-Westfield, succeeds Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, 63, who died Aug. 2 following a battle with cancer.

Murphy was sworn in during an informal ceremony on Sept. 8 to allow for the immediate commencement of her duties.

Premier Blaine Higgs, who hosted Tuesday's official ceremony, thanked Murphy for her leadership in social justice and making "a profound difference in the lives of many New Brunswickers."

"I know she will continue to inspire others and contribute to the betterment of our province as lieutenant-governor, and I look forward to working with her."

Murphy spent more than two decades as the head of the Saint John Women's Empowerment Network before retiring in April and has served on advisory councils on poverty and the status of women at the federal and provincial levels.

She served three terms as a town councillor in Grand Bay-Westfield and has volunteered with a variety of organizations over the years, supporting housing, justice and equality for women.

Lieutenant-governors are appointed by Julie Payette, the Governor General of Canada, on the recommendation of the prime minister. They serve terms of at least five years.