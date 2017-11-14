A man has been arrested for breaking into a Fredericton business early Tuesday.

According to a news release, Fredericton police arrested the man for breaking into a business on Riverside Drive around 3 a.m. He was also charged with breaking his bail conditions.

Police didn't say which business the man broke into.

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc with the Fredericton Police Force, did say the man was previously charged with breaking and entering into a building in early November.

The man is expected to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.