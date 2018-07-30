3 Fredericton police officers assaulted by man breaking into vehicles overnight

Three Fredericton police officers were assaulted while trying to arrest a man breaking into vehicles on the city's south side, the police force says.

There were no injuries, said Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

"Once police responded, the 27-year-old male was apprehended, and in the process, assaulted three officers," she said in an email to CBC.

The break-ins happened on Monday around 1 a.m. Bartlett said the break-ins took place in the west end of the downtown.

The man is being charged with break and enter, theft and assaulting three police officers.