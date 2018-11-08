Youth arrested after 2 vehicles stolen, 3 businesses broken into in Fredericton

Police have arrested a youth after responding to a string of businesses that were broken into and two stolen vehicles overnight in Fredericton.

Fredericton Police Sgt. Dwight Doyle said two businesses were broken into on the city's north side and another business on the south side.

Police recovered the two vehicles that were stolen overnight and "several pieces of stolen property" following the break-ins.

Doyle said the youth is in custody and awaiting charges.

Police said the matter is still under investigation and wouldn't provide any further information.