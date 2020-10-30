On Dec. 2, 2019 Salomao Santos landed in New Brunswick to start a new life in Canada — something he had been dreaming about for years.

Santos was one of 13 Brazilians to move to New Brunswick to work with JD Irving that year. And in March, his wife and three kids were expected to join him at their new home in Chipman.

But then the global pandemic hit, and Santos was separated from his family indefinitely.

"I had to overcome a lot of issues," Santos said. "The difficulties of the language, adaptation time here."

Santos said he started to learn English when he first moved to the province, and even that was complicated by the pandemic.

"We had to be in quarantine — isolated at home because we couldn't have any contact with people in the community — it was hard."

Kalebe, 8, has been spending his time riding his new bike since he moved to New Brunswick. (Gary Moore/CBC)

A newcomer to rural New Brunswick, Santos was missing his family back in Brazil, and wondering how they were living through the pandemic without him.

"I was here very worried about them. And I couldn't imagine when I could see them," Santos said.

Santos said he had support from the village of Chipman and JD Irving to help with some of the obstacles he faced, but the uncertainty of when he would be reunited with his family left him feeling lost.

At one point, he was told his family wouldn't arrive until Christmas of this year, more than a year after he moved, and nine months later than originally planned.

13 families from Brazil make N.B. their new home 2:13 Salomao Santos moved from Brazil to New Brunswick in 2019 to work with J.D. Irving. After 10 months of delays caused by the pandemic, his wife and children were finally able to join him. 2:13

"My child is growing, they need some support for everything. So I got really concerned," he said.

But, all that changed on Sept. 22 when his family landed in Chipman.

And then it was only two weeks of self-isolation before they could see each other again.

"I couldn't wait for the moment to be with the family again," said Magda, Salomao's wife, in Portuguese.

The Santos family, from Brazil, are settling in to their new home in Chipman, N.B. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Magda and her kids have just started to learn English.

Salomao translates questions and answers for his family.

"He loves to ride the bike, and he wants to see the snow — he dreams about that," Salomao answered for his son Kalebe, 8.

In his first few weeks at his new home, Kalebe has been riding a new bike.

Salomao's eldest daughter, 19–year–old Helen, has been focusing on learning English so she can apply to the University of New Brunswick.

New home

Idalecio Oliveira moved to New Brunswick in July of last year. He lives in Fredericton and commutes to Deersdale, approximately an hour north of the capital city, for his forestry job with JD Irving.

Like Santos, Oliveira moved to the province ahead of his family, and was apart for several months before his wife and kids made the trip.

"It was so hard to stay so far from my kids and my wife," he said, adding that the family kept in touch through WhatsApp while they were apart.

Idalecio Oliveira moved to Fredericton in July 2019, pictured here with his daughters. His family moved to the province several months later. (Gary Moore/CBC )

Despite a long time away from his family, Oliveira was fortunate enough to have his family move to New Brunswick just before the pandemic shut down the borders.

"When you get home, coming back from work, and you can hug your kids and kiss your wife — that's so good," Oliveira gushed about having his family with him.

The family has been together in Fredericton since March. Oliveira said they are settling in well so far.

"I am very happy to see them here. They are improving with the languages and they are making friends here. I think this is so good for them."

Oliveira plans to stay in New Brunswick permanently. He said he couldn't pass up the chance for his young daughters, six and ten years old, to grow up in Canada.

"The opportunity to know another country, new culture and to learn language," Oliveira said.

"To give my daughters the opportunity to learn two other languages — French and English."