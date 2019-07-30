St. Stephen teen's 2017 disappearance being investigated as homicide, RCMP say

New Brunswick RCMP are treating the 2017 disappearance of Brayden Thibault as a homicide and will start a search for his remains.

The St. Stephen boy was 17 when he was last seen July 31, 2017, on Gibson Street on Fredericton's north side.

Police deemed the disappearance suspicious three months into the investigation and the major crime unit has followed "many investigative leads" since, but on Tuesday, almost two years to the day since Thibault vanished, the RCMP publicly said they believe he is dead.

On the one-year anniversary of his disappearance Thibault's mother, Amanda Frigault, told CBC News that police privately told her he was the victim of a homicide.

"We believe, through our investigation, that Brayden is deceased. We want to bring him home and give some sense of closure to his family," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP.

Police will be conducting searches for his remains in areas of interest in the coming weeks, she said.

Thibault was described as a funny, sarcastic Grade 11 student at St. Stephen High School. He was a star athlete, a devoted grandson and beloved brother to five siblings.

Amanda Frigault makes a desperate plea on July 31, 2018, for her son to return home. (CBC )

"We know there are people who know what happened to Brayden and where his remains are located," Rogers-Marsh said. "We know there are people who may have heard others talking about what happened to Brayden.

"There are ways to provide that information confidentially. We are asking those people to do the right thing and contact police or Crime Stoppers."