RCMP search for Brayden Thibault underway in Moncton

New Brunswick RCMP and Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue are searching the Moncton area today as part of the investigation into the disappearance and death of Brayden Thibault.

Search crews and air services can be expected around l'Université de Moncton, a post to the New Brunswick RCMP Facebook page said.

Thibault was 17 years old when he was last seen July 31, 2017, on Gibson Street on Fredericton's north side. On Tuesday, New Brunswick RCMP said his disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, speaking for New Brunswick RCMP, told CBC earlier this week she would not say what police learned to declare the matter a homicide, saying the force has to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.

Rogers-Marsh said Tuesday its major crime unit will be conducting searches for clues as to Thibault's disappearance in "areas of interest" in coming weeks.

Thibault's mother, Amanda Frigault, was told in September 2017 that police believed her son was dead. Police told the public his disappearance was deemed "suspicious" at that time.