'Just give me back my son': St. Stephen mom pleads for closure in homicide case

If there's one thing Amanda Frigault misses most about her teenage son, it would be his terrible singing.

The St. Stephen woman's son, Brayden Thibault, vanished two years ago. And she's been living in a nightmare ever since.

"He was an amazing athlete and happiest when he was playing sports. But he was a really great brother … to his siblings. And he was a really great friend," Frigault said.

"I miss all of him. His sense of humour. His sarcasm … being a snotty teenager and not wanting to clean his room. And breaking the rules and … loving his grandparents the way he did. And how kind he was to kids. And how much he loved me. And how close we were."

The 17-year-old was last seen July 31, 2017 on Gibson Street along Fredericton's north side. On Tuesday, almost exactly two years later, New Brunswick RCMP told the public the teen's disappearance is being investigated as a homicide.

But Frigault already knew this.

It's a secret she kept for many months after an officer sat her down at her kitchen table in September 2017 and said police believe he is dead. Police, however, told the public his disappearance was deemed "suspicious" at the time.

"I've carried that with me," she said.

Since Feb. 2018, Frigault has had "many" conversations with police about issuing a release stating the case was considered a homicide.

On one hand, it's a relief her son's cause of death is public. But on the other, it's something she wasn't ready for.

"There was nothing that could have prepared me," she said. "I think it was worse than hearing it the first time."

Brayden Thibault was last seen July 31, 2017, on Fredericton’s north side. (Submitted/New Brunswick RCMP)

She learned Monday the release would be issued the following day. But Frigault said she doesn't understand the timing. She wants to know what changed since Feb. 2018, when police first started talking about the release.

It's one of the many questions she has about her son's disappearance.

"You pray that somebody will have enough courage to come forward and just give me back my son," she said.

"That's all I want. Of course, justice for him. But … if I had to choose one or the other, it would definitely be just to have him home. So I know where he is."

Searching 'areas of interest'

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, said its major crime unit will be conducting searches for Thibault's remains in "areas of interest" in coming weeks. She did not elaborate on where those locations are.

In an interview earlier this week, Rogers-Marsh would not reveal what police learned to declare the matter a homicide, saying the force has to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.

"We believe through our investigation, that Brayden is deceased. We want to bring him home and give some sense of closure to his family," said Rogers-Marsh.

Frigault received a similar response and feels she has been been kept "very much in the dark."

Amanda Frigault makes a desperate plea on July 31, 2018, for her son to return home. (CBC )

Police are once again urging specific, unnamed individuals to come forward.

"We know there are people who know what happened to Brayden and where his remains are located," Rogers-Marsh said. "We know there are people who may have heard others talking about what happened to Brayden."

Frigault echoed the plea on Thursday — the same plea she made at an RCMP news conference last year.

'Everybody knows something'

Now that the case has been publicly deemed a homicide, she's hopeful it will prompt someone to come forward. In the meantime, she said rumours of what happened have been circulating in the southern New Brunswick community.

"Everybody knows something," Frigault said.

"Since the beginning, terrible rumours … they are what my nightmares are made of. And you know? Unfortunately my children have heard them."

Brayden Thibault hugs his mother. Two years after her son's disappearance, she is still searching for answers. (Submitted )

Frigault also recalls having to explain to her children their brother wasn't coming home after a conversation with police.

Now, she has to relive those conversations.

"His sister, she's nine years old. She has put it together that he's in heaven on her own. Because he would never go this long and not talk to her."