Police consider disappearance of Miramichi man 'suspicious'

The Miramichi Police Force is investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Brandon Martin as "suspicious," according to Deputy Chief Brian Cummings in a video posted on the force's Facebook page.

Family reported Martin missing to Miramichi police on May 30.

He was last seen May 22 in the afternoon near Water Street in Miramichi. Martin is six foot one and about 170 lbs.

He has blue eyes and brown hair and tattoos on his arms and hands. He has an 18-month-old daughter, Leah.

Miramichi Ground Search and Rescue have searched the town and along the Miramichi River shoreline.

Cummings said Martin is "known to associate with different groups of people from the Miramichi area, some of whom are involved in drug activity."

Cummings said Martin "struggled" with drugs prior to his disappearance, but had an unwavering support system.

Martin's disappearance is being investigated by the force's criminal investigation division and the RCMP.

Police are asking anyone with information on Martin's disappearance to contact Const. Andrew Vickers at 506-623-2007 or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.