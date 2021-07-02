Man pleads guilty to accessory charge related to Brandon Martin homicide

Daniel Henry Dube has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder in the death of 21-year-old Brandon Martin.

Dube pleaded guilty last week and is scheduled to be sentenced in Miramichi Court of Queen's of Bench on Aug. 17.

The details of what he admitted to are under a publication ban because another man, Ethen James Harnish of Grand Falls, is charged with murder, and information released could taint the jury pool for his trial.

Martin, of Miramichi, had been missing for a year when his remains were found along Route 108, commonly known as the Plaster Rock-Renous highway, in late May.

The highway through the woods stretches for more than 150 kilometres between the two communities and is one of the few provincial highways to cut across the northern half of the province, linking western communities to the eastern coast.

Martin was last seen in Miramichi on May 22, 2019, and his disappearance was deemed "suspicious" by the Miramichi Police Force in August.

Brandon Martin disappeared a year before his remains were found. (Miramichi Police Force)

Harnish, 22, was initially charged with offering an indignity to human remains, police said, and was officially charged with murder in June. He is scheduled for an appearance in Miramichi Court of Queen's Bench on July 5.

Police declined to comment on the results of the autopsy performed to determine the exact cause of Martin's death.

Police said this part of the investigation is continuing. It is not known if there are other suspects.