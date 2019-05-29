'I live with this every day,' man convicted in crash that killed brother tells judge

A Harvey man who was behind the wheel of a late night crash in 2017 that killed his younger brother and injured a friend says he lives with that every day.

A thin and pale Brandon Forret, 22, made the comments during his sentencing hearing in Fredericton provincial court on Tuesday, as about a dozen supporters looked on.

He previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of his 16-year-old brother, Dawson, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm to Dawson's best friend, Teagan Wilcox.

The three were on their way back to Harvey after visiting a friend in Fredericton on Oct. 5, 2017, around midnight when the crash occurred on Route 640 in Yoho, just a kilometre and a half from home, the courtroom heard.

Twice the speed limit

Forret was driving an estimated 160 to 176 km/h when the passenger side tires of the Saturn Ion hit the shoulder and he lost control of the vehicle.

He overcorrected to the left, sending the car spinning across the road and into the ditch, where it smashed into a rock wall.

All three were ejected from the vehicle. No one was wearing a seatbelt.

Forret, bleeding and in shock, managed to get back up to the road and flag down a passerby — a nurse on her way home.

The Saturn Ion Brandon Forret was driving, following the fatal crash on Oct. 5, 2017. (Submitted)

Dawson was killed and Teagan suffered head injuries, but in the confusion of the scene and what followed, Corinna Munroe was told both her sons had survived.

It wasn't until she got to the Saint John Regional Hospital hospital that she learned the truth.

"He was well-liked. Both boys are well-liked," she told reporters outside the courthouse following the proceedings. "The whole situation was just like a movie, right from the mistaken identification to finding out everything else."

The court heard both parents and their surviving son continue to struggle.

"He's devastated. Him and his brother were very close. They were like two peas in a pod. They were both good boys," said Munroe.

Brandon Forret, standing left of his father, Sean, and late brother, Dawson, had no prior criminal record. (Facebook/Brandon Forret)

The Crown is seeking a sentence of 12 to 15 months, describing the matter as a "serious crime."

The defence argued for no jail time, saying Forret is punished every day of his life.

"I live with this every day, what I did to my brother," Forret told the court.

No alcohol was involved and Forret had no previous criminal record.

He did have three prior speeding tickets, the courtroom heard.

Corinna Munroe said her sons were very close and both were 'good boys.' (CBC)

Eight people submitted character references for the judge's consideration.

Judge Mary Jane Richards reserved sentencing until July 17.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, while the maximum sentence for dangerous driving cause bodily harm is 10 years.

Forret had previously elected to be tried by judge and jury.